Marco Can Deal A Blow To Talk Of A Curse

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Marco Andretti can bid an animated ah fanabla! to a half-century of family curses, jinxes and black-cat lousy luck Sunday afternoon with a victory in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ah, the frustration. It has been over 50 years since family patriarch and open-wheel icon Mario Andretti, Marco’s grandfather, won the 1969 Indy 500 in his fifth start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Since the checkered flag waved for Mario on May 30, 1969, Michael Andretti, Marco’s father; cousins John and Jeff and Marco have gone a combined oh-for-67 around the famed 2.5-mile oval due to a litany of accidents, engine parts failures, fuel mileage miscalculations and/or suspension issues.

Ah fanabla! _ which loosely translates from Italian into go to hell! Starting from pole position in his 15th Indy 500, the constant positive reinforcement from his grandfather has Marco believing he’s into something good.

“It’s funny, I feel good. I’m not stressed-out,” Marco said during a ZOOM conference with international media on Thursday. “I don’t know…my grandfather and I were talking about it. Like, I feel like there’s something about our family that lives for that type of good pressure. I mean, I feel right at home. I feel in my element. It means you’re playing for something. It means you’re playing for something big when there’s pressure like that. It’s a good pressure. I’ve dealt with bad pressure, that’s the one that’s stressful. And this is a good one.”

Marco earned his first Indy 500 pole during last Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout with a four-lap/10-mile average of 231.068 mph in the No. 98 U.S. Concrete/Curb Honda. Marco’s effort pushed Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, to P2 in the middle of the traditional three-car front row.

Marco scored his family’s first Indy 500 pole since Mario claimed P1 in 1987 and the first pole for a car carrying the No. 98 since Parnelli Jones qualified first en route to victory in the 1963 Indy 500. That was two years before Mario made his debut at IMS with a third-place finish in the race won by Formula One hero Jim Clark of Scotland. Mario settled for Rookie of the Year honors in the first of his 29 starts in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“We were joking he’s on Cloud 98 right now,” Marco said of his 80-year-old grandad. “He’s definitely, I think, happier than me. I needed that (pole run) definitely for my career _ but he just lives and breathes it. I’ve had misfortunes here in the past, and really all of our family has, around this place. But he’s been really happy.

“He keeps trying to drive home that I need to know what I’m capable of as a driver and I think he really wants this confidence game to continue. You know, any sport is very confidence-driven. It’s pretty cool because he keeps reiterating that _ ‘You just beat the best (Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing). You just beat the benchmark in motorsports right now,’ obviously aside from (five-time F1 World Driving Champion) Lewis Hamilton. But Scotty is one of the best to ever do it, so the way it went down was pretty sweet. So we just need to keep it rolling, keep this confidence going and I think it’s put a bounce in everybody’s step in the U.S. Concrete car and team. Every time they’re tightening a nut and a bolt they’re like, ‘This is the P1 car,’ so it makes them feel even better doing the job. The mojo’s good right now.”

A fixture at or near the top of the speed charts during the “Month of Marco” since practice opened on Aug. 12, Andretti admittedly fell off-pace during Friday’s final Carb Day practice. He placed 28th overall among the 33 starters at 221.314 mph and took it as a preview of what will unfold during the course of the scheduled 200-lapper.

“I’m not prepared to lead every lap in this race,” said Marco, 33, whose car is owned by his father’s Andretti Autosport juggernaut. “I’m prepared to be in a very tough part of the race and I think we’re there, I really do.

“Mentally, we have to be ready for when we’re not leading, because that’s the adversity part of 500 miles, when we get shuffled back…what it’s going to be like as far as traffic and stuff like that. We’re going to be ready to capitalize on in-and-out laps, pit stops, restarts. We’re starting with track position but I’m not that worried about keeping it. I think the race car’s good. I think it’s good following (another car). But man, it looks even better leading so I’m going to try to keep it up there and lead when it counts.”

That pragmatic outlook, Marco said, is the product of his 14 previous Indy 500 starts and that star-crossed family history on the track located at the corners of Georgetown Road and 16th Street. Marco started 10th and finished 26th at IMS in May 2019, five laps down to winner Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske.

Michael Andretti’s best start at IMS was third in 1986. Mikey came out of retirement to race with Marco during his first Indy 500 in 2006, when Marco finished second to Team Penske’s Sam Hornish Jr. by 0.0635-seconds. Marco secured Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors on a day that saw Michael finish third.

Marco’s two career NTT IndyCar Series victories have been logged on the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway road-course in 2006 and the Iowa Speedway oval in 2011. In 236 races spanning 15 seasons, Andretti has 20 podium results _ a lackluster resume that has made him an easy target for criticism born of nepotism.

“We’ve just had that sigh of relief,” said Marco, referring to his 57-year-old father. “He gave me a hug and he knew how right on time this came for me in my career and the whole team. We were able to deliver for sponsors during these times and everything’s going really well right now. It’s put a big pep in everybody’s step.

“Once everybody is up to speed these cars are so equal it becomes a little bit tougher to pass and more of a track position race. So you’ve got to hit it _ it’s everything. When I’m talking to the guys about it, it’s just steady and no mistakes. I look at my rookie year, we had a really slow car and almost won the race because we just didn’t make any mistakes. I’m even trying to take the pressure off the guys and say, ‘You don’t need to be the fastest pit stop every time.’ I think if we just do the same thing every time and be steady I think we’ll be good. So minimize mistakes is a big one because it adds up.

“Adaptability is going to be the name of the game because over 500 miles there’s going to be so many surprises coming my way and I’ve just got to adapt better than the others. I just have to worry about what’s in my power. I think if I’m able to do that, and if the stars want to align, then we can win the race.”

Originally scheduled for May 24 and the Memorial Day weekend, sanctioning body INDYCAR re-booked the event for late August due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, the race will be run without fans in the massive grandstands during IMS’ first year of ownership by motorsports mogul Roger S. Penske.

NBC’s live network coverage will begin at 1 p.m. (EDT), with the green flag set to fly at 2:30 p.m. Additional coverage will be available on the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile APP powered by NTT DATA.

Starting lineup for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and average speed of a four-lap/10-mile run in parentheses:

1. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 02:35.7985 (231.068 mph)

2. (9) Scott Dixon-(W), Honda, 02:35.8098 (231.051)

3. (30) Takuma Sato-(W), Honda, 02:36.0300 (230.725)

4. (21) Rinus VeeKay-(R), Chevrolet, 02:36.0438 (230.704)

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay-(W), Honda, 02:36.0818 (230.648)

6. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 02:36.6103 (229.870)

7. (55) Alex Palou-(R), Honda, 02:36.7425 (229.676)

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 02:36.9450 (229.380)

9. (27) Alexander Rossi-(W), Honda, 02:37.0446 (229.234)

10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 02:35.9962 (230.775)

11. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 02:36.1374 (230.566)

12. (45) Spencer Pigot, Honda, 02:36.1557 (230.539)

13. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 02:36.3203 (230.296)

14. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 02:36.3491 (230.254)

15. (5) Pato O’Ward-(R), Chevrolet, 02:36.3769 (230.213)

16. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 02:36.3781 (230.211)

17. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 02:36.5484 (229.961)

18. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 02:36.5525 (229.955)

19. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 02:36.5736 (229.924)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 02:36.6161 (229.861)

21. (7) Oliver Askew-(R), Chevrolet, 02:36.6852 (229.760)

22. (12) Will Power-(W), Chevrolet, 02:36.7252 (229.701)

23. (14) Tony Kanaan-(W), Chevrolet, 02:37.0993 (229.154)

24. (41) Dalton Kellett-(R), Chevrolet, 02:37.2880 (228.880)

25. (22) Simon Pagenaud-(W), Chevrolet, 02:37.3180 (228.836)

26. (66) Fernando Alonso, Chevrolet, 02:37.3646 (228.768)

27. (51) James Davison, Honda, 02:37.3789 (228.747)

28. (3) Helio Castroneves-(W), Chevrolet, 02:37.6368 (228.373)

29. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 02:38.0625 (227.758)

30. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 02:38.3789 (227.303)

31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 02:38.5210 (227.099)

32. (67) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 02:39.0518 (226.341)

33. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 02:41.4948 (222.917)

Note _ All cars use the fourth generation NTT IndyCar Series chassis (Dallara IR-12) with universal IR-18 aerodynamic bodywork, Chevrolet or Honda twin-turbocharged V-6 engines and Firestone Firehawk tires.

(W) _Denotes Indianapolis 500 winner

(R) _ Denotes Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year candidate