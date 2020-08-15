Flat Spot On: Romping on Rovals Good for NASCAR?

By Jonathan Ingram | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

NASCAR Cup drivers are coming home to Daytona this weekend, except somebody gave them the wrong course map. If it’s anything like the Xfinity race that started in damp conditions on Saturday, the first Cup race on the infield and road circuit at NASCAR’s most famous track will be unpredictable and wild. By the end, it’s likely to prove NASCAR has some of the best drivers in the world and some who should stick to ovals.

But will the race be a game changer?

In the current scheme of things, a race full of off-course excursions, chicane-hopping and general automotive mayhem will merely satisfy the need for TV exposure in the face of a pandemic as a substitute for a round at Watkins Glen.

There’s lots to like about Cup drivers on road circuits or “rovals” – including a greater test of driver ability and more action. But traditionalist fans already turned off by stage racing and cars highly engineered under strict rules are likely to continue to be non-plussed. If the goal is to showcase NASCAR to a broader viewership beyond its typical base, a single race on the infield and road circuit is not likely to do it. Especially if three NBC color analysts constantly talk over one another in high-pitched voices.

But these same color analysts are good at providing insights as to what’s going on behind the wheel, which often enough represents world class driving. And, as road racing regular Earl Bamber has observed, the cars and teams in NASCAR are more sophisticated than many non-NASCAR fans might think. A winner at Le Mans on board the extraordinary Porsche 919 Hybrid and a guest driver for Richard Childress in Saturday’s Xfinity race, Bamber should know.

The Cup drivers will have to shift gears, brake, turn left and right – and may need to decide on rain tires if the weather forecast holds up. Why is that any different than racing on road circuits at Sears Point or Watkins Glen? For one thing, the Cup drivers have never had any practice in their cars on this course. They don’t have much rain experience. And, it’s Daytona – with four races remaining until the Playoffs.

Given the way the pandemic has opened new doors already, will NASCAR’s future schedule look a lot different after this Daytona weekend?

By design prior to 2020, NASCAR scheduled two short Cup races on the same weekend at Pocono. It has run a roval race prior to an oval race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring the Xfinity cars in an extraordinary race on Saturday. This weekend, NASCAR will have the Xfinity and Cup teams racing on the same road circuit at Daytona for the first time.

Will the future include, say, Cup events that start with a road race on Saturday and conclude with an oval race on Sunday?

Two shorter Cup races on different courses at the same track on the same weekend could sell TV time and tickets. Such a schedule could also help compress the season and cut down on fan travel expenses without cutting back on air time.

The tracks at Pocono and Michigan, where the Cup drivers ran double duty last weekend as a result of the pandemic rescheduling, already have infield circuits. Charlotte has a roval points race during the Playoffs and sister track Atlanta, not to mention Talladega, also have infield circuits.

There’s potential for NASCAR, constantly looking to reposition itself with a younger demographic as an incentive for TV deals, to stake a claim with fans currently road racing on video while growing up.

Additional roval races could position NASCAR in a similar vein as the burgeoning IndyCar series, which has regularly scheduled points races on the famous Indy oval and road circuit, plus a mixed schedule of road circuit and oval events elsewhere.

There’s another important consideration beyond a video fascination with racing – future driver recruitment in the Cup series. If a driver has proven talent on a road circuit, he’s more likely to be given a tryout at the Cup level by established teams. Recently, this sample includes Cup winners A.J. Allmendinger, Columbian Juan Pablo Montoya and Aussie Marcos Ambrose.

Imagine if Tony Stewart or Jeff Gordon had stayed in Indy cars? (In the present, consider Daytona Xfinity winner Austin Cindric, the series’ hottest driver whose father Tim was a longtime IndyCar team manager for Penske Racing.)

My point of view is not antagonistic toward IndyCar. I think the current rising tide of its NTT-sponsored series results from outstanding, incredibly fast racing (see Indy qualifying at 230 mph) as well as good TV coverage by NBC Sports and young fans who identify with the series’ young drivers.

Professional racing needs to attract the best potential athletes available, the kind who have the skills to drive anything on any type of course. There’s good reason for both of America’s longstanding premier racing series to be attractive for up-and-coming professional athletes who want to go racing – and potentially more viewers and fans once the pandemic comes to an end.

(Editor’s Note: Jonathan Ingram is in his 44th year of covering motor racing. He is the author of seven books, including two on Dale Earnhardt. His current book is “CRASH! How the HANS Device Helped Save Racing.” Visit www.jingrambooks.com for more information and book excerpts.)