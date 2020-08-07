JGR, Jones Announce Season-End Breakup

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Joe Gibbs Racing and Erik Jones will end their partnership upon conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, a “Silly Season” decision announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

Jones, driver of JGR’s No. 20 Toyota Camry, figures to rate consideration for the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will vacate at season’s end.

“We appreciate all Erik has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over the past several years,” Joe Gibbs, owner of JGR, said in a statement from Huntersville, N.C. “He joined us as a teenager and has accomplished so much in his time here, and we remain focused on the remainder of this season and earning him a spot in the Playoffs.”

Jones has recorded several milestones during his tenure at JGR. Following his championship season in the Truck Series in 2015, Jones moved fulltime into the Xfinity Series and won Rookie of the Year honors while making a run at the 2016 championship. With the 2017 Cup Series Rookie of the Year title added to his resume, Jones moved into the No. 20 Camry in 2018, winning his first-career Cup race and making his initial Playoffs appearance.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity that JGR provided me with over the last four years and I wish the team nothing but success and good fortune,” Jones said in a statement. “JGR gave me a solid foundation from which to go out and compete at the highest level and I look forward to building on that in the years to come.”

Jones won the prestigious Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in 2019 to secure his place in the Playoffs. Jones started the 2020 season by winning the non-points Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones, 24, is working under a one-year contract that will make it easy for JGR to clear a roster spot for rising star Christopher Bell in 2021. Bob Leavine, owner of Leavine Family Racing, announced Tuesday his organization will exit NASCAR after the 2020 season. Bell, 25, is the 2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion currently driving LFR’s No. 95 Camry in Cup as a JGR satellite team.

“This year has been challenging for not only our race team, but our industry, our country and the entire world,” Levine said in a statement. “The pandemic has impacted our economy and unfortunately that’s just not something we are able to overcome in order to continue racing beyond this season.”

Levine and co-owner Matt DiLiberto are selling the team, its assets and charter. Bob and Sharon Levine launched the organization in 2011, with DiLiberto joining as co-owner in 2016.

JGR’s fulltime Cup lineup currently features two-time/reigning series champion Kyle Busch, 2020 title contender Denny Hamlin and Jones.

“Erik has been an incredible friend to Toyota throughout the last eight years,” said Ed Laukes, group vice president, marketing, Toyota Motor North America. “We’ve become close not only to Erik, but to his entire family. We’ve celebrated together, we’ve cried together and we’ve supported each other through it all.

“Unfortunately, the time has come that we have to part ways from a competitive standpoint. We know Erik will continue to do great things in this sport and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. We will certainly continue to follow his career and will be there to congratulate him as he continues to succeed.”

###

All 10 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff venues and dates remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, the sanctioning body confirmed on Thursday.

The Cup postseason is set to begin at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m. EDT) and culminate with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. EDT).

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega Superspeedway has been added as the second race in the opening round of the Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. EDT). Meanwhile, Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18 (NBCSN, 7 p.m. EDT). The Playoffs now will begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26 (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. EDT).

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ Playoff run _ Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 (FOX Sports 1, 7 p.m. EDT) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25 (FS1, Noon EDT) as the opening half of a doubleheader featuring a Cup Playoff race. The Truck race is a new date for the event in Fort Worth that was postponed on Friday, March 27, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bristol Motor Speedway now will serve as the Playoffs opener for the Truck Series on Thursday, Sept. 17 (FS1, 7:30 p.m. EDT). The Truck Series will visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 (FS1, 8 p.m. EDT) for the regular season finale _ fulfilling a race that originally was scheduled for Saturday, April 18.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols were designed in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

###

NASCAR has announced two competition procedure changes ahead of the Playoffs in all three national touring series.

Starting with this weekend’s races at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR will incorporate the “choose rule” into the restart procedure for all national series races except those held on road courses and superspeedways (Daytona and Talladega).

The “choose rule” made its national series debut during the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last month. As drivers approach a designated spot on the track, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart. The rule will add strategy and is especially important on those tracks that have a distinctly dominant lane on restarts; drivers will have their choice of either track position or the preferred lane as the race returns to green flag conditions.

In addition, beginning with the Daytona Road Course event, NASCAR will use three competition-based performance metrics to determine starting lineups _ including the Busch Pole Award in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Cometic Gaskets Pole Award in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series _ and pit selection order for each race. Performance metrics will replace the random draw procedure that has been in place for a majority of races since NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Raceway in mid-May.

NASCAR will reward both season-long and single-race performance to determine lineup and pit selection, using owner points position and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. The metrics will be weighted and averaged to establish the starting order. Points position will be weighted at 35 percent; finishing position at 50 percent and fastest race lap at 15 percent.

When the postseason begins, Playoffs cars will fill the top starting positions. For example, in the Round of 16, the top 16 starting positions will be held by Playoffs cars; in the Round of 12, the top 12 starting positions will be Playoffs cars and so on.

“Considering feedback from teams, drivers and fans, NASCAR has implemented these changes to enhance competition as we approach the Playoffs,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said in a statement from Daytona Beach, Fla. “We received nothing but positive comments from the drivers on the ‘choose rule’ following the All-Star Race, and felt it was an important addition to the restart procedure.

“The random draw has served us well during the return to racing, but it is important that starting lineups are based on performance as we approach the Playoffs. The entire industry is aligned on implementing a competition-based system to determine the starting lineup and pit selection order.”