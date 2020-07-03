Johnson Tests Positive for Covid-19

NASCAR announced on Friday the seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Johnson will be replaced in No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the race by Justin Allgaier.

A statement issued by NASCAR on Friday night said, “Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocol manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing.”

Johnson is asymptomatic for the virus. But his wife Chandra reportedly felt allergy-like symptoms and subsequently tested positive. Jimmie was then tested and he was positive.

Johnson’s bid for a record eighth Cup championship remains in tact, however.

“Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion,” the NASCAR statement said, “and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Also on Friday, IMSA sports car driver Felipe Nssr tested positive for Covid-19.

Nasr will not driver in IMSA’s return at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Action Express will replace Nasr with Gabby Chaves to team with Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi this weekend at Daytona, which will mark IMSA’s first race since the Rolex 24 at Daytona.