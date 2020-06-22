Noose Found In Wallace’s Garage Stall

Apparently you can keep Confederate flags out of NASCAR tracks but you can’t keep racism out.

After Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was rained out, a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the sport’s only black driver.

On Sunday evening, NASCAR released the following statement: “Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the (No.) 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace drives the No. 43 car owned by Richard Petty Motorsports.

Two weeks ago, NASCAR announced that Confederate flags would not be allowed at tracks hosting its races. The decision was made after consultation with Wallace.

The infield and garages at Talladega were not open to any of the 5,000 fans who were permitted to attend the race, which was delayed to 3 p.m. Monday because of rain and lightning.

To gain admittance to the garages, a person would need to have a NASCAR credential that would issued for for work-related reasons.

NASCAR restricted the number of fans admitted to the race at the 2.66-mile oval, and fan access to the grandstand area because of the pandemic.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly

saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have

to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against

racism,” Wallace wrote on Twitter. “Over the last several weeks, I

have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR

industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage.

Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and

championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.”

Wallace’s team owner is seven-time Cup champion and the winner of 200 races, Richard Petty.

Said Wallace, “Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the

reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother

told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not

break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to

proudly stand for what I believe in.”

On Monday, the Twitter universe with support for Wallace from his fellow drivers.

“I don’t worry about our sport,” retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. “I have confidence NASCAR’s leadership will find who did this and continue pushing us in the right direction. I do worry about Bubba. I hope Bubba is feeling loved and supported. Keep sending him that love and support. He needs it now more than ever.”

Current driver Clint Bowyer made his feelings clear on Twitter: “I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure…When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all.”