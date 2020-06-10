NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags

NASCAR officials announced on Wednesday that Confederate flags will be banned at series events.

A statement issued by NASCAR stated: “The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Confederate flags have been flying at NASCAR tracks since the series was founded 70 years ago. Especially in the Southeast, where NASCAR got its start.

The flags were flown by race promoters and, especially, fans in the grandstands and infield.

The announcement comes three days after NASCAR officials stopped the Cup Series field during warmup laps before the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After the cars stopped, NASCAR president Steve Phelps called for a moment of silence in a show of support for anti-racist actions being taken nationwide.

Also before the start of the Atlanta race, Fox Sports broadcast a video put together by Cup’s top drivers calling for an end to racism in America. Among those contributed to the video were seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, defending champion Kyle Busch, former champion Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace, who is the Cup Series’ lone current black driver.

Anti-racism protest have spread across the nation in the wake of the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis policeman.