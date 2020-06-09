NASCAR To Open Gates To Spectators

NASCAR Tuesday announced a plan to allow spectators to attend two NASCAR Cup Series races beginning with the event at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14 and the race at at Talladega Superspeedway On June 21.

In a statement released Tuesday, series officials said: “NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. All guests in attendance will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will continue to adapt and improve its procedures to ensure they are effective and can be scaled to support an increased number of fans in the future.”

NASCAR’s announcement came on a day when Dr. Anthony Fauci, considered America’s top infectious disease expert, called Covid-19 “his worst nightmare.”

“And”, Dr. Fauci told biotech executives during a conference held by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. “it isn’t over yet.”

After a two-plus-month hiatus from racing, on May 17, NASCAR began holding events at tracks where no spectators were allowed.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Sales Officer, NASCAR, said Tuesday. “We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

Homestead-Miami Speedway will invite up to 1,000 South Florida service members as honorary guests for the Dixie Vodka 400, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Florida is one of 14 states that have recorded their highest-ever seven-day average of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

According to data tracked by the Post, the 14 states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 spectators in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch. Tickets are open exclusively on a first come, first served basis to fans who purchased tickets or reserved camping for the originally scheduled GEICO 500 (April 26) and live within a designated proximity to the track.

According to television station WVTM 13 in Birminghm, “As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, there are 21,071 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama. There are 725 confirmed deaths statewide from the illness.”

Additional protocols and procedures for guests planning to attend can be found at Homestead-Miami Speedwayand Talladega Superspeedway.

Over 100,000 Americans have reportedly died in the pandemic. A forecast recently published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the country by June 27.