Hot-lanta Takes Toll On Cup Series Drivers

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – Not since 1971 had Atlanta’s spring NASCAR Cup race been held later than March and the heat and humidity that enveloped the 1.540-mile track on Sunday took its toll on a few drivers.

Bubba Wallace and Josh Bilicki were taken to the infield care center after experiencing heat-related issues following the event that was run in 55 percent humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s. Both were treated and released. Ryan Newman, who works regularly on his farm, found it necessary to sit on pit road and lean against the wall for a few minutes after finishing 14th.

Initially, Wallace sat beside his car on pit road. After he stood up, he appeared to faint and was caught by a few crew members who helped him to a seat on the pit wall. The 26-year-old Wallace, who finished 21st, told Fox Sports’ Jamie Little that he stood up too quickly and became dizzy. He then appeared as if he was about to pass out near the end of the interview. After being released from the infield care center, Wallace tweeted, “I’m good.”

Kyle Busch, who finished second, admitted it was “a little warm” but noted he used ice packs and a helmet cooler.

“I think it also boils down to your chemical makeup and your workout regimen, the stuff you eat, the stuff you drink, all that sort of stuff,” Busch said.

Busch also treated the two-month interruption by the COVID-19 pandemic as if it were the off-season.

“During the off-season I work out really, really hard, and then when we go back to the regular season of racing, I tend to kind of back it down just a little bit, “ Busch said. “But when we had our two-month break there, I pushed on just like we were in the off-season and worked out real hard. Now I’m back to kind of backing back off a little bit and I feel fine.”