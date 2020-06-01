Compressed Schedule Equals Interesting Racing

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Five NASCAR Cup races in two weeks with only one qualifying session and no practice has resulted in four different winners and some of the best racing the series has experienced in quite some time.

Since NASCAR returned following the break for the pandemic there have been 83 lead changes among 25 drivers. Twenty-one of those lead changes occurred Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Only three drivers – Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano – have led in four of the five events.

Some of the starting lineups have been determined by a random draw while others by inverting the finishing order from the previous race.

“I feel like NASCAR struck gold with these formats,” Keselowski said Sunday at Bristol after recording his second victory in the two-week stretch and 32nd of his career in the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500.

“We’ve seen some of the best racing we’ve ever seen in NASCAR accordingly. I’m not just saying that because I’m in victory lane. I think a lot of people would say this was a tremendous race.”

Keselowski emerged victorious in the season’s first-short track race after Elliott and Logano crashed while fighting for the lead with three laps remaining. The Ford driver shot under the two cars and into the lead while Elliott and Logano were against the outside wall. Clint Bowyer attempted to catch Keselowski in the final 2 ½ laps, but fell short and had to settle for second. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson took third.

“My plan was to move him when I got to him,” Bowyer said about Keselowski.

“When you pull in here (Bristol), you know all hell’s going to break loose. You don’t know where it’s coming from, where it’s going to be, how it’s going to be, who is going to be the benefactor, who is going to leave pissed off. That’s short-track racing at its best.”

After donning masks, Logano and Elliott confronted each other on pit road as did their crew chiefs. Bowyer noted it was that situation that provided him with the stark reality of the empty grandstands.

“That deal with the 9 (Elliott) and the 22 (Logano), you get out of the car right there and this place would have been standing on end,” Bowyer said. “It would have erupted. Without that, it’s kind of like, ‘Well, I guess we’ll go home.’”

That wasn’t the only incident that would have elicited a tremendous reaction from the fans. The 17 caution flags for 102 laps involved several victory contenders.

Ryan Blaney, who led twice for 60 laps, spun in turn two on lap 199 while running second. While sitting sideways on the track, Ty Dillon’s Chevrolet struck the Ford, ripping way its front end. Both were eliminated.

The nine-car melee that caused an 11-minute 35-second red flag eliminated Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman. That wreck was triggered when Stenhouse slowed to avoid hitting Matt Kenseth and was clipped in the rear by Johnson. That sent him into the inside wall. When he came back up the track he collected Kurt Busch, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece and Matt DiBenedetto in addition to Custer, Reddick and Bowman.

Hamlin, who led 131 of the 500 laps, appeared headed for his third victory this season when suddenly everything changed with 12 laps remaining. The Toyota driver checked up when he got too high on the track, opening the door for the second-place Logano and third-place Elliott to shoot past him. Logano then entered turn four too hard, clipped Hamlin and brushed the wall, turning the lead over to Elliott. The Georgia driver led eight laps before Logano dove under him to snatch the top spot. Elliott decided to attempt the same maneuver the next lap, but his car slid up into Logano and took both of them into the wall.

Elliott misjudged his car’s ability to make the maneuver, just as Kyle Busch misjudged the opening in Darlington’s second race and hit Elliott, removing him from contention. Johnson made a mistake while leading in the first Darlington event and removed himself from the event.

Johnson attributed the “mistakes” by the sport’s top drivers to simply crossing the line.

“When you cross the line, stuff goes wrong,” Johnson said. “We walk that tightrope day-in-and-day-out.”

Johnson didn’t attribute the “tightrope” to the current formats.

“I honestly think it’s a product of what NASCAR is today,” Johnson continued. “The way that we race for stages, we now have championship points awarded or points being paid out in the stages. We know that cautions breed cautions. Track position is more important than it’s ever been with this 550 downforce package and the big spoiler on the back of the car. You just keep stacking things up that make you drive as hard as you can every single lap. When you live that close to the edge you’re going to step over. I think it’s more impressive that we fooled you guys for so long making it look easy on the track and our true colors finally showed through.”

For the first time since returning May 17 at Darlington, the Cup series now has a week between races with Atlanta set for June 7.