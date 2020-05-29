Persistence Pays Off For Elliott At Charlotte

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

CONCORD, N.C. – In a nine-day span, Chase Elliott rode an emotional roller coaster that could easily have traversed an entire season.

Twice in five days he was on the verge of victory. Then two days after his heartbreaking loss in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Elliott won a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile track. Log another two days at the Charlotte speedway and the 24-year-old second-generation driver claims his seventh-career NASCAR Cup victory and first this season, finishing 2.208 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin in the Alsco Uniforms 500.

“It just kind of keeps you grounded, and the fact that it’s never over until it’s over,” Elliott said about his emotional roller-coaster after his third NASCAR race and second Cup event at Charlotte in five days.

“We’ve been reminded of that quite a lot, and that’s a lesson I’m never going to forget.”

Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup race was delayed and interrupted by weather. Originally scheduled for Wednesday night, the fourth Cup race in 11 days fell victim to tropical storm Bertha and had to be moved to Thursday night. The race was only 32 laps old when a thunderstorm hit the speedway, again. At the time, Elliott was outside the top 10. However, after the 1:14:02 rain delay, Elliott quickly moved through the field, cracking the top 10 before Stage 1 ended on lap 56.

Elliott started Stage 2 in eighth and rarely fell out of the top 10 the rest of the way. When the final stage received the green flag on lap 123 Elliott was fifth. With 35 laps remaining, he had closed to within a half second of leader Kevin Harvick. Seven laps later he easily passed Harvick and was never challenged in the final 28 laps.

Elliott’s victory makes him the sixth driver to win this year. That, coupled with strong runs by his three teammates, has solidified the Hendrick stable’s strength this season. Hendrick Motorsports has won two races this year, but has been in victory contention in all eight. The organization has led 692 of the 2,106 laps run and its drivers have been the top lap leader in three of the eight events. However, runner-up Hamlin said it was the Chevrolets in general that were strong, not just Hendrick.

“They’re really the only manufacture that got to build a car directly for the package that we run,” Hamlin said. “These other cars, the Toyotas and Fords, were built on the low downforce package and then we added a bunch of spoiler and splitter to them. Certainly, there was an advantage knowing that, okay, this is the real package, how can we optimize downforce and drag, and I think Chevys have done that.”

With only two days of rest, the competitors must now face the tough Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott admitted after his victory he was tired, but he felt good.

“I tried to stay biking and doing things throughout those two months off,” Elliott said. “Honestly, coming back and going back to Darlington where it was hot and then coming into the 600, it kind of just threw us back right to the wolves. I think that was really a good thing just to really get some hot races and some long races in right off the bat and just jump right to it.”

Third-place finisher Ryan Blaney noted the quick turnaround didn’t bother him.

“I’ve never really had a problem with fatigue or anything like that,” Blaney said. “Personally, for me, the physical side has never really bothered me. It’s really the mental side; just trying to reset and things like that.”

Still Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, described Sunday’s race at Bristol as a “pressure cooker” since there will be no practice.

“It’s got its own unique challenges and its own unique circumstances,” Gustafson said. “I don’t really feel like there’s much from any of the tracks that we’ve raced that’s going to correlate to Bristol. It’s its own animal.”