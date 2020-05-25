Trio Of Hamlin Crew Members Suspended

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – A 35-pound bar of non-secured tungsten that flew out of Denny Hamlin’s car during the pace laps of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has resulted in three Joe Gibbs Racing team members being suspended, NASCAR announced Monday.

Crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons have been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series points events. Since the suspension goes through June 10, it means the three will miss Wednesday night’s race at Charlotte, the May 31 event at Bristol, the June 7 race at Atlanta and the June 10 event at Martinsville.

When Hamlin’s Toyota lost the ballast during the pace laps, he had to report to pit road to replace it before he could compete. That left him eight laps down just seven laps into the event. Hamlin eventually finished 29th.