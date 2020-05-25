Johnson DQ’d After 600

CONCORD, N.C. – NASCAR relegated Jimmie Johnson to a last-place finish early Monday after his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed post-race inspection for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series managing director Jay Fabian said Johnson’s Chevrolet, which originally finished second to winner Brad Keselowski in the Sunday night race, failed the post-race rear alignment numbers. Fabian confirmed there were pre-race numbers in the optical scanning station and post-race numbers, which allowed for parts movement that might occur during an event.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels had tweeted that they thought they broke something on the car.

“If parts break, you know, the number is the number,” Fabian said at about 2 a.m. Monday. “There is no real parameter outside of that.

“There’s parts in the past that have been designed to failure break. Certainly not suggesting that’s the case here, but that’s what’s gotten us to this hardline of this is a post-race number. There is a fair tolerance from pre-race numbers to post. It’s the same thing that we check at least a handful of cars for post-race after every event. In the OSS, once that box turns red, it’s exactly like a speeding penalty. There is no turning back from that.”

Fabian said he couldn’t give specifics on the numbers.

Even though NASCAR’s Cup schedule has been accelerated with another race scheduled for Wednesday night at the 1.5-mile Charlotte track, Fabian said Johnson still had the right to an appeal.