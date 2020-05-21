INDYCAR Pulls Pair Of Races

INDYCAR’s 2020 schedule suffered a pair of hits Thursday, when the NTT IndyCar Series events at Richmond Raceway and the Streets of Toronto were canceled due to local restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancellation of the Indy Richmond 300 on Saturday, June 27, at Richmond Raceway in Virginia and the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, July 12, on the streets of Toronto has reduced the open-wheel schedule to 14 races.

The Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth remains the season-opener with a night race on the 1.5-mile oval Saturday, June 6. Next up will be the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course on Saturday, July 4.

“Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said in a statement from Indianapolis. “We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I’m confident we’ll put on a great show.”

Additionally, the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., has been rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, becoming a doubleheader with championship point races Saturday and Sunday on the iconic, 4-mile road-course.

As previously announced, the season finale will be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 25. This will mark the 16th consecutive year an INDYCAR event will take place on the Streets of St. Pete. The original race date, Sunday, March 15, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDYCAR and Richmond worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of a revised NTT IndyCar Series schedule to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community.

Ticketholders for the Richmond INDYCAR race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply to future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality and FanGrounds passes. The 120 per cent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for an event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/indycar.

UPDATED 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 6 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth

Saturday, July 4 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course 1

Saturday, July 11 _ Road America Race 1, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Sunday, July 12 _ Road America Race 2, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Friday, July 17 _Iowa Speedway Race 1, Newton

Saturday, July 18 _ Iowa Speedway Race 2, Newton

Sunday, Aug. 9 _Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 15-16 _ Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 23 _ Indianapolis 500 Mile Race

Sunday, Aug. 30 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.