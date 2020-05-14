Racing Series Update Schedules

NASCAR announced Thursday the next slate of races in its return to racing, featuring events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series will all see action in the newly released schedule.

NASCAR had previously announced that Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway would host the first two weeks of racing following a two-month stoppage of action due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Like those two weekends of races, the newly announced dates will also be run without fans in attendance.

– Bristol Motor Speedway will be the next track on the schedule following Charlotte, hosting an Xfinity Series race on May 30 followed by the NASCAR Cup Series on May 30. Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 6 and 7) will feature a race by each of the three national series, including a double-header on Saturday with the Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks.

– Martinsville Speedway will then host a mid-week NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights on Wednesday, June 10, three days after racing at Atlanta.

– Homestead-Miami Speedway will be next on the list, hosting a NASCAR Cup Series night race on Sunday, June 14, that will be preceeded by an Xfinity Series race earlier in the day. That will be the second of two Xfinity Series races at Miami, which will also be part of a double-header with the Gander Trucks on Saturday, June 13.

– The announced slate will wrap up at Talladega Superspeedway, starting with an ARCA Menards Series and Xfinity Series double-header on Saturday, June 20, and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 21.

In addition, NASCAR today announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31); Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway previously scheduled for June 5, as well as the cancelation of all NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. Further Iowa Speedway realignment dates will be announced in the future.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 17, with a 400-mile event scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

###

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series champion will be crowned Sunday, Oct. 25, at the rescheduled Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. The new date for the series finale was confirmed by officials from sanctioning body INDYCAR, Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC (GSSP) and the City of St. Petersburg.

This will mark the 16th consecutive year an INDYCAR event will take place on the Streets of St. Pete. The original race date, Sunday, March 15, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire INDYCAR community holds dear,” Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. president/CEO, said in a statement from Indiana polis. “We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor Rick Kriseman, Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event.”

Previously purchased tickets will be valid on the corresponding days of the postponed event. Ticket purchasers on file will receive instructions via email. Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com.

Remainder of the updated, 15-race INDYCAR calendar for 2020 remains intact. The season will start Saturday night, June 6, with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

UPDATED 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 6 _ Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth

Sunday, June 21 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, June 27 _ Richmond Raceway

Saturday, July 4 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course 1

Sunday, July 12 _ Streets of Toronto

Friday, July 17 _Iowa Speedway Race 1, Newton

Saturday, July 18 _ Iowa Speedway Race 2, Newton

Sunday, Aug. 9 _Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 15-16 _ Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 23 _ Indianapolis 500 Mile Race

Sunday, Aug. 30 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

Sunday, Sept. 13 _Portland (Ore.) International Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1, Monterey, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 20 _WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2, Monterey, Calif.

Saturday, Oct. 3 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course Race 2

Sunday, Oct. 25 _ Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla.