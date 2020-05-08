Texas Motorplex To Race This Weekend

RacinToday.com

ENNIS, Texas – Bill Meyer’s Texas Motorplex will play host to the second of three racer appreciation events Friday night, with area drivers eligible to “burn some rubber” on the all-concrete drag strip for the first time since the start of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in March.

Friday night is open to racers running radial tires, with the track prepped for radial tire racing at quarter-mile and eighth-mile distances. Gates will open at 6 p.m. (CDT) and racing will run from 7 p.m. to midnight.

A full day of activities is scheduled Saturday, with gates opening at noon. Race cars with slicks only (any category race car or dragster) can make passes from 1 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m. any make or model car can make eighth-mile or quarter-mile passes until midnight.

The re-opening began Thursday night, when the track hosted drivers with a street car and DOT tires.

While plans for additional participant events are being finalized Motorplex management wanted to give local racers a chance to burn some rubber. Following guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office as well as Ellis County health specialists track officials are confident they can host limited racing activities.

“We are being very vigilant about health and safety concerns for our racers and our team members,” said Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex general manager. “We have new racer guidelines for the pit area and we have an app to eliminate the need for paper time slips. Racers just download the app and they can see all their run information. We are excited to get cars back on one of the most historic racetracks in the country. These events are designed to just let racers have some fun while still being safe.”

Texas Motorplex has developed a systematic, multi-stage program to manage the health and well-being of employees, participants and spectators. All employees will have their temperatures taken daily. Employees also are being asked to self-monitor any potential COVID-19-related medical issues while being proactive with hand-washing, hand sanitizers and facial coverings.

In terms of spectators and participants, Motorplex facility capacity will not exceed 25 percent during the current Phase 1 re-opening.

The Motorplex has purchased permanent hand sanitizing stations and will have employees monitoring and cleaning these stations throughout the events. Additionally, employees will be staffing the restrooms to ensure cleanliness.

The Motorplex is providing signage and visual markers to designate social distancing for any lines entering spectator viewing areas, restrooms or concessions. Additional security and customer service representatives have been hired to enforce social distancing throughout the facility.

The Plex’s signature tower complex will be restricted-access only, and limited to essential staff.

Tickets are $10 per person at the pit gate and include a free tech card. The Motorplex has instituted a ticket-selling procedure dramatically limiting physical interaction with customers. This includes advance ticket sales and in-car ticket purchasing (no ticket windows/line).