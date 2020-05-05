NHRA Now Eyeing August Return

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, NHRA officials have announced a revised plan to resume its Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule in August.

The Glendora, Calif.-based sanctioning body said in news release it is working with state and local officials as well as host tracks and teams on a revised schedule, which will be announced soon.

The season is expected to resume _ with fans in attendance _ in August and will consist of 18 events for 2020, including the two that kicked off the season. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will continue to be contested at each Mello Yello Series event.

NHRA said the revised schedule announced on March 28 is “in flux because of the fluid nature of the pandemic situation.” But the events planned for June and July have been postponed. Those events are the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on June 5-7 (Gainesville, Fla.); Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented by Pennzoil on June 12-14 (Baytown, Texas); NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 19-21 (Bristol, Tenn.); Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 26-28 (Norwalk, Ohio); Route 66 NHRA Nationals on July 9-12 (Joliet, Ill.); Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil on July 17-19 (Morrison, Colo.) and NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 24-26 (Sonoma, Calif.)

“The effects of this health crisis are impacting every aspect of our society, and though this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our patrons and the larger NHRA drag racing community,” Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president/general manager, said in a statement.

NHRA Sonoma Nationals ticket-holders may use their tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the amount paid to-date plus an additional 20 percent or receive a full refund of their purchase price (minus service charges). The 120 percent event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, single-day and weekend tickets, upgrades, packages, fan hospitality, camping, etc., for the 2021 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Sonoma Raceway, subject to availability.

Fans can start the ticket exchange process within 30 days of the rescheduled date announcement by completing a request form at SonomaRaceway.com.

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series, and SAMtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series will be released following the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series announcement.

NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in March the season tentatively would conclude as originally booked with the crowning of Mello Yello Series champions Nov. 13-15 during the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.

The revised schedule of 18 national events is down from the original 24. Tracks previously losing events this season are The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (one of two); zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., (one of two); Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Ga.; Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond and New England Dragway in Epping, N.H.

The season-opening Lucas Oil Winternationals at Pomona and the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz., were contested before the pandemic prompted the current scheduling shutdown.

Point standings (top 10) following the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., the second event of the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule:

Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 212; 2. Brittany Force, 153; 3. Leah Pruett, 137; 4. Austin Prock, 131; 5. Steve Torrence, 121; 6. Justin Ashley, 108; 7. Antron Brown, 103; 8. Shawn Langdon, 91; 9. Clay Millican, 85; 10. Shawn Reed, 83.

Funny Car _1. Jack Beckman, 220; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 175; 3. John Force, 173; 4. Ron Capps, 128; 5. Matt Hagan, 124; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 107; 7. Robert Hight, 100; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 99; 9. Bob Tasca III, 87; 10. (tie) Paul Lee, 65; J.R. Todd, 65.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 203; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 197; 3. Jason Line, 168; 4. Kenny Delco, 132; 5. Bo Butner, 131; 6. Chris McGaha, 106; 7. Alex Laughlin, 104; 8. Matt Hartford, 85; 9. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 82; Fernando Cuadra Jr., 82.



















