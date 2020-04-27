Kenseth To Drive For Ganassi

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Monday that if/when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to complete he remainder of the 2020 season, Matt Kenseth will be behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro.

Kenseth will be re-paired with former teammate Kurt Busch.

“This was an unexpected opportunity for sure,” Kenseth said. “I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago. After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back.

“I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m excited to work with Kurt again and to meet all my new CGR team members, and I’m really looking forward to getting back in a Chevrolet. In 1988, I started my career in a Camaro and I can’t wait to finally race a Chevy in the Cup Series. I also need to thank Chip and all his partners for this opportunity. Hopefully we will be on the track soon.”

Kenseth, the former Cup Series Champion and two-time Daytona 500 Champion, most recently competed full-time at NASCAR’s highest level in 2017, where he finished seventh in the points and won the second to last race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

The Wisconsin native is a 39-time Cup Series winner and will join a talented group on the No. 42 team, which entered the 2020 season following a best-ever sixth place finish in the 2019 point standings, a fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs, and a playoff race win at Dover International Speedway.

“I have always said that when we have to fill a driver spot,” team-owner Chip Ganassi said, “that I owe it to our team, our partners and our fans to put the best available driver in the car. We are doing exactly that with Matt.

“Throughout my time in NASCAR, I have always admired the way Matt Kenseth raced. He has proven to be a consistent winner, strong competitor, and respectful driver, and I’m glad we are able to add another NASCAR champion to the team for the remainder of this season.”

With a newly designed Chevrolet Camaro for the 2020 season, the No. 42 team started the year strongly, with three top-10 finishes in the first four races.

Kenseth spent all but two career Cup starts driving Fords for Roush Fenway Racing.

Driving the 42 had been Kyle Larson. Larson lost the ride after voicing a racial slur during an iracing event recently.