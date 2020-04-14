Larson Gets Booted By Ganassi

Kyle Larson, one of the top young drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after the 27-year-old spoke a racial slur that was caught on live-streaming television over the weekend.

During an iRacing event Sunday, Larson had trouble communicating with his spotter on his radio. Larson said, “You can’t hear me?” He then said the N-word.

On Tuesday morning, CGR sent out the following statement: “After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.“

Larson issued a lengthy apology on Monday. In the apology, he said, “I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.”

Since using the word, big name sponsors like McDonald’s and Credit One Bank, terminated their deals with Larson.

Larson has just six race victories in the Cup Series but has 101 top-10 finishes in 223 starts.