NHRA Hoping To Fire Engines In Early June

Responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials have released a revised 2020 schedule that tentatively will resume with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway June 5-7. The season will conclude as originally booked with the crowning of Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions Nov. 13-15 during the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. The revised schedule will consist of 19 national events, down from the original 24. Tracks losing events this season are The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (one of two); zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., (one of two); Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Ga.; Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond and New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. The season-opening Lucas Oil Winternationals at Pomona and the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz., were contested before the pandemic prompted the current scheduling shutdown. “The decision to suspend drag racing competition was not an easy one,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in a letter to fans that accompanied the revised schedule. “Rest assured; it is our goal to get back to NHRA drag racing action as soon as possible. But we must prioritize the safety and well-being of the global community. We are in this complicated, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation together, and we encourage everyone to look out for one another. “When we return to competition, NHRA and the drag racing community will work tirelessly to create the most robust schedule possible. We are so looking forward to the time when we can come together in person to celebrate the return of the fastest and most extreme sport on the planet.” The revised schedule of 19 total events will see 17 contested when the series resumes. Six of the events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. As a result of the compressed schedule, points will not be reset after the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Ind. NHRA has included two make-up dates on the calendar in case there are further delays. “As we make our way through what can only be described as uncharted territory, I wanted to send a note of gratitude to you (fans),” Cromwell said. “Your passion and dedicated are second-to-none and we cannot thank you enough for being a loyal NHRA fan. Thanks also for your patience and understanding as we navigate the circumstances facing the world considering the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of all of us at NHRA, please take care of yourself and your loved ones.” Fans can access a FAQ page that will be updated regularly on nhra.com. Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series and Samtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series are forthcoming. Meanwhile, all NHRA-sanctioned drag racing series competition remains suspended until further notice. REVISED 2020 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE June 5-7 _ Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals PSC/PSM (Gainesville, Fla.) June 12-14 _ Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals PSC/PSM (Baytown, Texas) June 19-21* _ NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals PSC/PSM (Bristol, Tenn.) June 26-28* _ Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Norwalk, Ohio) July 9-12 _ Route 66 NHRA Nationals (Joliet, Ill.) July 17-19 _ Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals PSM (Morrison, Colo.) July 24-26 _ NHRA Sonoma Nationals PSC/PSM (Sonoma, Calif.) July 31-Aug. 2* _ NHRA Northwest Nationals PSC/PSM (Kent, Wash.) Aug. 13-16 _ Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals (Brainerd, Minn.) Aug. 21-23* _ Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals PSC (Topeka, Kan.) Sept. 3-7 _ NHRA U.S. Nationals PSC/PSM (Clermont, Ind.) Sept. 11-13* _ Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Reading, Pa.) Sept. 18-20 _ NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals PSC/PSM (Concord, N.C.) Sept. 25-27 _ Make Up Date, If Needed (Gainesville, Fla.) Oct. 2-4 _ AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals PSC/PSM (Madison, Ill.) Oct. 9-11 _ Make Up Date. If Needed (Baytown, Texas) Oct. 15-18 _ AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals PSC/PSM (Ennis, Texas) Oct. 29-Nov. 1 _ Dodge NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM (Las Vegas) Nov. 12-15 _ Auto Club NHRA Finals PSC/PSM (Pomona, Calif.) Note _ *Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only PSC _ Pro Stock will be contested at this event PSM _ Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at this event Point standings (top 10) following the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., the second event of the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule: Top Fuel _1. Doug Kalitta, 212; 2. Brittany Force, 153; 3. Leah Pruett, 137; 4. Austin Prock, 131; 5. Steve Torrence, 121; 6. Justin Ashley, 108; 7. Antron Brown, 103; 8. Shawn Langdon, 91; 9. Clay Millican, 85; 10. Shawn Reed, 83. Funny Car _1. Jack Beckman, 220; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 175; 3. John Force, 173; 4. Ron Capps, 128; 5. Matt Hagan, 124; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 107; 7. Robert Hight, 100; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 99; 9. Bob Tasca III, 87; 10. (tie) Paul Lee, 65; J.R. Todd, 65. Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 203; 2. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 197; 3. Jason Line, 168; 4. Kenny Delco, 132; 5. Bo Butner, 131; 6. Chris McGaha, 106; 7. Alex Laughlin, 104; 8. Matt Hartford, 85; 9. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 82; Fernando Cuadra Jr., 82.






































