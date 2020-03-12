Pandemic Update : NASCAR, IndyCar Postpone/Cancel Events

(Editor’s note: This story will be updated as the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on auto racing evolves.)

Auto racing has joined stick-and-ball sports in interrupting their schedules in light of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The following is the latest information available:

NASCAR: This weekend’s racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend’s racing Homestead Miami Speedway have been postponed.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the series said, “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Darlington Raceway has announced that the track will postpone the March 13-14 scheduled Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show presented by Raldex.

IMSA: The International Motor Sports Association announced Thursday that the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring scheduled for March 18-21 has been postponed.

The rescheduled race will become the season-ending event of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and will be run Nov. 11-14 at Sebring International Raceway.

The annual WeatherTech Night of Champions awards banquet will take place on Nov. 15 at the Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. In addition, the season-ending Championship Awards for both the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge will be held in conjunction with the Sebring race event weekend.

Previously purchased 2020 admission tickets and parking will be honored at the above rescheduled Sebring International Raceway event.

INDYCAR: INDYCAR announced Friday morning that it has postponed multiple events, starting with this weekend’s in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A statement from the series state, “After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April. This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority. We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”

NHRA: With the recommendation of the Florida governor, NHRA officials are postponing a portion of the NHRA Gatornationals. The sportsman categories contested on Thursday will complete competition this weekend without ticketed spectators.

Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Fuel Harley, Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car will compete at a later date to be determined.

Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event or ticketholders may opt to use their tickets as a credit toward the 2021 Gatornationals. NHRA will determine next steps for moving forward as additional information becomes available. We appreciate the patience of our competitors and fans.

Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix has been called off

A decision to cancel the race was made in the early hours of Friday morning after a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus in Melbourne.

By that time Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen had flown home.

The decision throws into doubt the rest of the F1 season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix due to take place next weekend without spectators the next race to come under scrutiny.