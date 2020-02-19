Newman Exits Hospital; Roush Puts Chastain In Seat

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Ross Chastain will replace a recuperating Ryan Newman in the NASCAR Cup Series for Roush Fenway Racing beginning this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Newman was injured in a violent, last-lap accident while leading Monday’s rain-delayed and season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Accompanied by his two daughters, Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark said in a statement from Concord, N.C. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.

“The NASCAR community has long prided itself on being a close-knit family. That is never more evident than during these types of moments, and we want to express our appreciation to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing as well as Kaulig Racing for allowing Ross to fill in for Ryan in the No. 6 on such short notice.”

Chastain will drive the No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang in Vegas. Chastain has won three times in the NASCAR Truck Series and twice in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including a dominating performance on the 1.5-mile LVMS trioval in 2018. The Alva, Fla., native has made 72 career starts in the Cup Series and finished top-10 in the 2019 Daytona 500. Chastain was poised for another strong finish in Monday’s 500 before being involved in a late-race accident.

Newman exited Halifax Medical Center after expressing his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country from the NASCAR community and beyond. There is no timetable for Newman’s return to RFR.