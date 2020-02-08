Harvick Extends Pact; Contracts Media Schedule

Getting a contract extension from Stewart-Haas Racing has put a smile on the face of Kevin Harvick. (RacinToday/HHP photo by Chris Owens)

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kevin Harvick, who confirmed Saturday he had extended his contract with Stewart-Haas Racing through 2023, said he was reducing the amount of radio and TV obligations on his schedule this season for multiple reasons.

“First and foremost, Wednesdays just don’t work very well for me with (my son) Keelan with picking him up from school and going to events and activities and things after school,” Harvick said Saturday before NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. “He didn’t really like it. It frees up another day for me. That was a piece of the equation.

“The other piece was that in order to do that stuff right, it isn’t just the show. It is the production meetings and the time. You have things coming up from a development standpoint that are going to take a lot of time at the end of the year to get prepared for 2021 from a testing standpoint. For me, I am intrigued by that. For me, that will keep me in the car for a few more years as we go through 2023 and then we will see where we are at.”

Harvick noted the timing worked well for him from a media standpoint because NASCAR’s current TV contract with Fox and NBC expires at the end of the 2023 season.

“You … will know who the players are and I think at that particular point you will have a fair amount of experience in the new car and will, hopefully, have been through the engine change, the vehicle change,” Harvick said.

The 44-year-old Harvick also noted he “really” liked racing with his team and SHR.

“I worked my whole career and feel like I got here with a group of guys and the people that I have had success with and for me, going through a few more years in the car just made sense,” Harvick said.

