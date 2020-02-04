RT Writer Wins National Award For Crash Coverage

Deb Williams, Senior Writer for RacinToday.com, has been honored for her work.

RacinToday.com

RacinToday.com Senior Writer Deb Williams has been honored by the National Motorsports Press Association for her coverage of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s August plane crash in Elizabethton, Tenn.

Williams was awarded third place in Spot News coverage in the organization’s annual contest. The judges in East Tennessee State University’s Media and Communication Department said there were “several stories” about the incident. However, Williams’ article “had more description about the location of the crash and additional local sources.” Williams’ article contained an eyewitness account of the accident.

It is the third straight year Williams has won a writing award in the NMPA’s annual contest. However, it was the first time she had written an award winning entry with a broken wrist. Five days before the crash she broke her left wrist. When she received a cast two days later OrthoCarolina motorsports program head Bill Heisel made sure the person applying her cast fitted it so she could type on her laptop.

