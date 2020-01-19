Kyle Larson Silences Bell; Wins ‘Bad Ass’ Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson said winning the Golden Driller Trophy at the Chili Bowl on Saturday night meant more to him than winning the Daytona 500.

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson found redemption from a last-lap loss one year ago to Christopher Bell at Tulsa Expo Raceway Saturday night, emerging from their latest one-on-one battle as champion of the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Competing in his 13th Chili Bowl and ninth A-Feature, Larson prevented fellow-NASCAR regular Bell from securing a record-tying fourth consecutive Golden Driller Award as overall champ of “The Super Bowl of Midget Racing” featuring a 24-car field.

“It’s a pretty different range of emotions 365 days later,” Larson said during the live MAVTV broadcast. “I feel like I’m going to pass out! I’m sorry NASCAR, I’m sorry Daytona, but this is the biggest (expletive) race I’ve ever won. I hope to win Daytona in a few weeks, but this is bad-ass.”

Larson will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Chip Ganassi Racing in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next month.

“The Chili Bowl to me is so big _ obviously, it’s not the crowd and the purse that the Daytona 500 is _ but on a personal level and how close I’ve been, this means so much to me,” said Larson, a 27-year-old native of Elk Grove, Calif. “Maybe the Daytona 500 is next and hopefully I can transition this to a good year in NASCAR.”

Larson trailed the opening 38 laps around the quarter-mile clay oval inside River Spirit Expo Center after Bell took the lead from the outside pole. Larson’s Lucas Oil No. 01 closed to just under one second before being gapped by over two seconds as the pair sliced through the back of the field.

Caution flew on Lap 34 of the scheduled 55, with Larson keeping pace with Bell on the restart. Larson dove to the bottom between Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 39. Sliding across the nose of Bell’s Tucker-Boat No. 84x, the drag race into Turn 3 saw Larson slam the door on Bell to take the lead.

The final laps saw Bell close in before Larson crossed the finish line 0.801-seconds in front. Capping his first championship feature, Monday prelim winner Cannon McIntosh, 17, put the Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 71k on the podium in his first full weekend with the team.

Logan Seavey wheeled the Kevin Swindell Motorsports No. 39 forward seven positions to fourth with two-time Golden Driller winner Rico Abreu completing the top five. Jonathan Beason crossed sixth with 2020 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, finishing seventh. Having to rally from the back of the field twice, Blake Hahn fought to eighth to become the night’s Hard Charger. Ryan Bernal and Tucker Klaasmeyer completed the top five.

Bell, a Toyota Racing Development driver, is preparing to compete fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 95 Toyota Camry for Leavine Family Racing. He was the NASCAR Truck Series Champion in 2017.

A 25-year-old native of Norman, Okla., Bell honed his skills competing on the dirt tracks of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, regularly passing Texas Motor Speedway on Interstate 35 on race weekends. Bell was attempting to join Kevin Swindell as a four-time Chili Bowl champion and second driver to win four in a row.

“It feels really good; I told Christopher to smile on stage because it sucks, just a totally different feeling than last year,” Larson said of his rival. “Christopher is so good, he didn’t make any mistakes. I just felt like I was a little better.”

Kevin Swindell scored his Chili Bowl victories in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Dirt track racing legend Sammy Swindell, Kevin’s 64-year-old father, owns a record five Chili Bowl championships spanning three decades _ 1989, 1992, 1996, 1998 and 2009. Sammy Swindell finished 13th Saturday night.

Saturday’s races began with double O-Features. Several drivers made impressive runs through the “Alphabet Soup” with Chris Cochran advancing six times from the N-Feature to the I-Feature. Cale Conley, Casey Shuman, Brayton Lynch and Alex Sewell all advanced through five events. Overall, it was the Boost Oxygen No. 11 which advanced the most positions with a net gain of 43.

The 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals saw an overall field of 343 drivers from 40 states and six countries sign-in and compete. The Worldwide Technologies Raceway Flip Count ended at 77, setting an event record. All drivers were uninjured.

The 35th annual Chili Bowl Nationals are scheduled for Jan. 11-16, 2021. Information about tickets will be posted once the purchasing format is finalized.

A-Feature Championship

A-Feature (55 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 84X-Christopher Bell[2]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 4. 39-Logan Seavey[11]; 5. 97-Rico Abreu[4]; 6. 8J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 7. 67-Michael Kofoid[12]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[18]; 9. 87W-Ryan Bernal[9]; 10. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[14]; 11. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 12. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[10]; 13. 1-Sammy Swindell[20]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[21]; 15. 76M-Jason McDougal[19]; 16. 5D-Zach Daum[23]; 17. 55V-CJ Leary[22]; 18. 19B-Spencer Bayston[17]; 19. 17W-Shane Golobic[24]; 20. 1NZ-Michael Pickens[16]; 21. 7A-Justin Allgaier[15]; 22. 19-Tanner Thorson[1]; 23. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]; 24. 27W-Colby Copeland[7].

Lap Leaders: Christopher Bell, 1-38; Kyle Larson, 39-55; Hard Charger: Blake Hahn, plus 10.

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (4 Laps): 1. 19-Tanner Thorson[1]; 2. 84X-Christopher Bell[2]; 3. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 4. 97-Rico Abreu[4]; 5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney[10]; 7. 27W-Colby Copeland[9]; 8. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]; 9. 87W-Ryan Bernal[7]; 10. (DNS) 7X-Thomas Meseraull.

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[3]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 3. 7A-Justin Allgaier[5]; 4. 19B-Spencer Bayston[8]; 5. 76M-Jason McDougal[13]; 6. 89-Chris Windom[1]; 7. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 8. 5-Chase Briscoe[17]; 9. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[16]; 10. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr.[12]; 11. 9-Tim McCreadie[14]; 12. 72J-Sam Johnson[19]; 13. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[18]; 14. 07W-Mitchel Moles[11]; 15. 25C-Chase Johnson[4]; 16. 97W-Kaidon Brown[15]; 17. 91T-Tyler Thomas[9]; 18. 21-Daryn Pittman[10]; 19. 99-Larry Wight[6].

B-Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 67-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[3]; 3. 1NZ-Michael Pickens[5]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 5. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]; 6. 55V-CJ Leary[11]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 8. 81X-Dillon Welch[4]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 10. 2G-JJ Yeley[20]; 11. 5K-Justin Peck[18]; 12. 55X-Alex Bowman[17]; 13. 4A-Justin Grant[8]; 14. 44X-Wesley Smith[15]; 15. 76G-David Gravel[12]; 16. 11S-TJ Smith[9]; 17. 9JR-Derek Hagar[14]; 18. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[10]; 19. 25-Jerry Coons Jr.[16]; 20. 08M-Joe B. Miller[19].

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 97W-Kaidon Brown[2]; 2. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 3. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]; 4. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[4]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]; 6. 25P-Chad Boespflug[1]; 7. 67J-Chase Jones[10]; 8. 5R-Roger Crockett[7]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]; 10. 11A-Andrew Felker[16]; 11. 18-Tony Bruce Jr[8]; 12. 27B-Jake Bubak[18]; 13. 73B-Tyler Edwards[12]; 14. 17C-Jeremy Webb[17]; 15. 57D-Daniel Robinson[15]; 16. 9P-Shane Cottle[14]; 17. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.[20]; 18. 32-Gary Taylor[13]; 19. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]; 20. 56A-Riley Kreisel[19].

C-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 25-Jerry Coons Jr.[1]; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman[4]; 3. 5K-Justin Peck[3]; 4. 08M-Joe B Miller[11]; 5. 2G-JJ Yeley[7]; 6. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]; 7. 47M-Frankie Guerrini[9]; 8. 97K-Tom Harris[12]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[8]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[18]; 11. 14-Jesse Colwell[16]; 12. 47-Alex Bright[14]; 13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[13]; 14. 27D-Travis Berryhill[20]; 15. 76E-Brady Bacon[15]; 16. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[17]; 17. 7S-Kory Schudy[10]; 18. 14H-AJ Hopkins[19]; 19. 91B-Tanner Berryhill[6]; 20. 91K-Kevin Bayer[5].

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[19]; 2. 17C-Jeremy Webb[2]; 3. 27B-Jake Bubak[12]; 4. 56A-Riley Kreisel[3]; 5. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.[18]; 6. 68W-Josh Lakatos[6]; 7. 2ND-Dave Darland[4]; 8. 45X-Parker Price Miller[15]; 9. 98B-Joe Boyles[8]; 10. 14S-Clinton Boyles[5]; 11. 2W-Wyatt Burks[7]; 12. 71-Zeb Wise[16]; 13. 7M-Brody Roa[17]; 14. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[1]; 15. 57-Maria Cofer[11]; 16. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]; 17. 51H-Mike Hess[20]; 18. 1G-Kyle Cummins[14]; 19. 16C-David Camfield Jr.[10]; 20. 27Z-Zane Hendricks[13].

D-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 14-Jesse Colwell[2]; 2. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[10]; 4. 14H-AJ Hopkins[3]; 5. 27D-Travis Berryhill[11]; 6. 67S-Ryan Smith[1]; 7. 6N-Ryan Newman[16]; 8. 31B-Chance Crum[6]; 9. 1R-Brad Sweet[12]; 10. 2R-Steven Drevicki[13]; 11. 84M-Alex DeCamp[9]; 12. 21K-Cory Kruseman[17]; 13. 82-Andrew Layser[8]; 14. 55D-Nick Drake[14]; 15. 117-Jack Dover[18]; 16. 22S-Sean McClelland[19]; 17. 92-Josh Most[20]; 18. 11J-Justin Melton[5]; 19. 71R-Robby Josett[7]; 20. 2-Ryan Hall[15].

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71-Zeb Wise[7]; 2. 7M-Brody Roa[1]; 3. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.[6]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 5. 51H-Mike Hess[2]; 6. 74M-Adam Pierson[13]; 7. 68-Ronnie Gardner[10]; 8. 47X-Danny Stratton[12]; 9. 44-Ryan Leavitt[3]; 10. 57W-Dustin Golobic[8]; 11. 39B-Cole Bodine[4]; 12. 54G-Trey Gropp[20]; 13. 91A-Chris Andrews[19]; 14. 0-Billy VanInwegen Jr.[14]; 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[17]; 16. 37X-Karter Sarff[18]; 17. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[5]; 18. 93-Dustin Morgan[11]; 19. 17R-Alex Schutte[16]; 20. 86C-David Camfield Sr.[15].

E-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 6N-Ryan Newman[2]; 2. 21K-Cory Kruseman[1]; 3. 117-Jack Dover[6]; 4. 22S-Sean McClelland[5]; 5. 92-Josh Most[3]; 6. 5G-Ben Worth[16]; 7. 14F-Cameron Hagin[13]; 8. 11-Cale Conley[19]; 9. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 10. 37M-Matt Mitchell[11]; 11. 15X-Carson Garrett[10]; 12. 71G-Damion Gardner[9]; 13. 7U-Kyle Jones[17]; 14. 88-Terry Babb[18]; 15. 6-Bill Rose[20]; 16. 22X-Steven Shebester[14]; 17. 77W-Joey Wirth[15]; 18. 88N-DJ Netto[7]; 19. 29-Tyler Thompson[4]; 20. 57A-Bill Balog[8].

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 17R-Alex Schutte[6]; 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 3. 37X-Karter Sarff[1]; 4. 91A-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 54G-Trey Gropp[9]; 6. 2B-Tyler Hewitt[8]; 7. 18L-Logan Scherb[14]; 8. 15A-Harley Hollan[12]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[10]; 10. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[16]; 11. 87F-Johnny Kent[19]; 12. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]; 13. 17Z-Zac Moody[15]; 14. 45H-Anthony Pope[18]; 15. 7-Shannon McQueen[11]; 16. 45K-Kyle Hammer[13]; 17. P1-Paul White[5]; 18. 2D-Matt Sherrell[4]; 19. 4D-Robert Dalby[17]; 20. (DNS) 10C-Dalton Camfield.

F-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 5G-Ben Worth[2]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 88-Terry Babb[1]; 4. 11-Cale Conley[18]; 5. 6-Bill Rose[7]; 6. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[14]; 7. 49-Scott Kreutter[12]; 8. 21M-Michelle Parson[8]; 9. 14J-Matt Streeter[16]; 10. 3T-Taylor Peterson[15]; 11. 2N-Weston Gorham[10]; 12. 15J-David Prickett[17]; 13. Q32-Peter Paulson[13]; 14. 91W-Cody Hays[5]; 15. 18K-Tony Gualda Jr.[4]; 16. 8K-Josh Hawkins[6]; 17. 85-Matt Moore[9]; 18. 78-Raven Culp[11]; 19. 97X-Austin Odell[20]; 20. 7RS-Christopher Larson[19].

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18L-Logan Scherb[5]; 2. 4D-Robert Dalby[4]; 3. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[3]; 4. 87F-Johnny Kent[2]; 5. 45H-Anthony Pope[8]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[10]; 7. 32D-Casey Shuman[12]; 8. 88E-Tim Estenson[1]; 9. 77U-Chris Urish[7]; 10. 8-Alex Sewell[15]; 11. 3W-Brandon Waelti[14]; 12. 99P-Brandon Long[13]; 13. 00X-Jason Martin[16]; 14. 1P-Holly Porter[9]; 15. 7J-Shawn Jackson[11]; 16. 9K-Kevin Olson[6].

G-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14J-Matt Streeter[2]; 2. 15J-David Prickett[1]; 3. 11-Cale Conley[12]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[5]; 5. 97X-Austin Odell[14]; 6. 54-Matt Westfall[9]; 7. 67O-Kyle O’Gara[8]; 8. 2BX-Brett Becker[6]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[10]; 10. 51-Curtis Jones[3]; 11. 321-Chad Winfrey[7]; 12. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[11]; 13. 22B-Troy Betts[4]; 14. 52F-Logan Faucon[13]; 15. (DNS) 23S-Kyle Simon; 16. (DNS) 14E-Jake Neal.

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H-Feature 1 (7 Laps): 1. 7J-Shawn Jackson[4]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]; 3. 99P-Brandon Long[3]; 4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[9]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[13]; 6. 00X-Jason Martin[12]; 7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[15]; 8. 02-Andy Gage[7]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer[5]; 10. 15K-Andrew Carlson[8]; 11. 8W-Mark Lowrey[11]; 12. 5O-Timmy Thrash[1]; 13. 21F-Austin Langenstein[6]; 14. 2C-Seth Carlson[2]; 15. 2L-Landon Simon[14]; 16. (DNS) 81-Colten Cottle. (10-minute time limit reached).

H-Feature 2 (4 Laps): 1. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[2]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 3. 52F-Logan Faucon[1]; 4. 11-Cale Conley[12]; 5. 14E-Jake Neal[9]; 6. 97X-Austin Odell[15]; 7. 78M-Merle Scherb[7]; 8. 19X-Don Droud Jr.[11]; 9. 20C-Conor Daly[4]; 10. 67K-Holley Hollan[10]; 11. 9H-Emilio Hoover[5]; 12. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[14]; 13. 71T-Zac Taylor[3]; 14. 75M-Corey Ballard[8]; 15. 35C-Tanner Carrick[13]; 16. (DNS) 4M-Michelle Decker. (10-minute time limit reached).

I-Features: Top 6 advancing to the corresponding H-Feature

I-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 8W-Mark Lowrey[3]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]; 3. 00X-Jason Martin[5]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[11]; 5. 2L-Landon Simon[7]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[2]; 8. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[13]; 9. 88W-Dustin Weland[1]; 10. 50-Daniel Adler[12]; 11. 11K-Gage Rucker[6]; 12. 116-Claud Estes III[4]; 13. 74-Drew Rader[8]; 14. (DNS) 7R-Austin Williams; 15. (DNS) 10W-Marcus Thomas; 16. (DNS) 11G-Mike Goodman.

I-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19X-Don Droud Jr.[1]; 2. 67K-Holley Hollan[2]; 3. 35C-Tanner Carrick[9]; 4. 11-Cale Conley[5]; 5. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[3]; 6. 97X-Austin Odell[7]; 7. 56D-Mitchell Davis[11]; 8. 35-Ben Schmidt[6]; 9. 20S-Shon Deskins[12]; 10. 42C-Chris Cochran[10]; 11. 2T-Keith Martin[4]; 12. 20H-Noah Harris[15]; 13. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]; 14. 51X-Joe Walker[14]; 15. 71X-Presley Truedson[8]; 16. (DNS) 5X-Tyson Hall.

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature

J-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman[10]; 3. 11G-Mike Goodman[3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[12]; 5. 50-Daniel Adler[7]; 6. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[14]; 7. 2S-John Kilmer[4]; 8. 20-Tadd Holliman[11]; 9. 22L-Lucas Scherb[9]; 10. 51G-Garet Williamson[13]; 11. 11C-Michael Woodruf[2]; 12. F5-Ray Allen Kulhanek[6]; 13. 29A-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 14. 1B-Anton Hernandez[8]; 15. (DNS) 52C-Cody Karl; 16. (DNS) 17T-Stevie Sussex.

J-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 35C-Tanner Carrick[3]; 2. 56D-Mitchell Davis[5]; 3. 42C-Chris Cochran[11]; 4. 51X-Joe Walker[2]; 5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]; 6. 20H-Noah Harris[9]; 7. 35X-Tyler Robbins[7]; 8. 17E-Blake Edwards[6]; 9. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[15]; 10. 155-Ryan Truitt[10]; 11. 11D-Colton Fisher[1]; 12. 42-Hank Davis[8]; 13. 40-Eric Wilkins[4]; 14. 23X-Travis Scott[14]; 15. 13A-Austin Yarbrough[12]; 16. (DNS) 10J-Jeffrey Newell.

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]; 2. 32D-Casey Shuman[2]; 3. 20-Tadd Holliman[1]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 5. 51G-Garet Williamson[7]; 6. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[8]; 7. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[11]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[12]; 9. 93Z-Zachary Patterson[14]; 10. 72C-Chris Tarrant[6]; 11. 11X-Donovan Peterson[5]; 12. 26-George Willard Jr.[15]; 13. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[9]; 14. 21D-Justin Dickerson[13]; 15. 5HX-Casey Hicks[10]; 16. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt.

K-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 20H-Noah Harris[1]; 2. 13A-Austin Yarbrough[4]; 3. 42C-Chris Cochran[9]; 4. 23X-Travis Scott[6]; 5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[13]; 6. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[7]; 7. 18S-Santino Ferrucci[2]; 8. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]; 9. 7F-Travis Ashwood[8]; 10. 24F-Hunter Fischer[10]; 11. M1-Mark Smith[5]; 12. 77J-John Klabonde[11]; 13. 17J-Jeremy Dockery[14]; 14. 17D-Ryan Ellis[3]; 15. (DNS) 95T-Buddy Tubbs; 16. (DNS) 57K-Kevin Studley.

L-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding K-Feature

L-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]; 2. 91-Jeff Stasa[4]; 3. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[14]; 4. 93Z-Zachary Patterson[6]; 5. 21D-Justin Dickerson[7]; 6. 26-George Willard Jr.[3]; 7. 17F-Devin Camfield[12]; 8. 72X-Jeff Wheeler[15]; 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[13]; 10. 56X-Mark Chisholm[11]; 11. 0G-Gunner Ramey[8]; 12. 5F-Danny Frye III[10]; 13. 8B-Colin Deming[16]; 14. 99K-Robert Carson[9]; 15. (DNS) 74R-Slater Helt; 16. (DNS) 11P-Laydon Pearson.

L-Feature 2 (9 Laps): 1. 42C-Chris Cochran[11]; 2. 24F-Hunter Fischer[5]; 3. 77J-John Klabonde[7]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 5. 21H-Ty Hulsey[12]; 6. 17J-Jeremy Dockery[8]; 7. 17K-Michael Koontz[13]; 8. 44C-Blake Carrier[3]; 9. 27F-Jesse Frazier[1]; 10. 75-Bryan Stanfill[14]; 11. GO-Eddie Martin[10]; 12. 68B-Blain Petersen[2]; 13. 3F-Tim Barber[9]; 14. 1NP-Terry Nichols[6]; 15. 13B-Johnny Brown Jr.[4]; 16. (DNS) 17A-Austin Brown. (10-minute time limit reached).

M-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding L-Feature

M-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]; 2. 17F-Devin Camfield[3]; 3. 101-Chuck McGillivray[4]; 4. 46X-Jeffrey Champagne[10]; 5. 72X-Jeff Wheeler[2]; 6. 8B-Colin Deming[15]; 7. 44D-Evan Turner[5]; 8. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr.[16]; 9. 41X-Howard Moore[6]; 10. 80-Joe Spillman[8]; 11. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[11]; 12. 17L-Rocky Silva[7]; 13. 08J-Jace McIntosh[9]; 14. 9U-Doug McCune[14]; 15. 73-Dylan Ito[12]; 16. 715-Robert Bell[13].

M-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3F-Tim Barber[1]; 2. 21H-Ty Hulsey[3]; 3. 42C-Chris Cochran[9]; 4. 75-Bryan Stanfill[10]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz[7]; 6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]; 7. 00D-Daniel Sanchez[8]; 8. Q23-Barrie Valentino[2]; 9. 33J-James Davison[5]; 10. 00-Rob Yetman[12]; 11. 130-Larry Bratti[4]; 12. 46-Kenney Johnson[6]; 13. 75X-Mike Griffiths[11]; 14. 911-Waylon Weaver[13]; 15. (DNS) 21S-Russell Shoulders; 16. (DNS) C27-Clint Wilson.

N-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding M-Feature

N-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[1]; 2. 73-Dylan Ito[8]; 3. 715-Robert Bell[3]; 4. 9U-Doug McCune[4]; 5. 8B-Colin Deming[5]; 6. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr.[10]; 7. 15L-Merril Lamb[6]; 8. 4R-Jared McIntyre[7]; 9. 1J-James Reed[11]; 10. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[2]; 11. 98-Ryan Padgett[9]; 12. (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook; 13. (DNS) 8X-Austin Shores; 14. (DNS) 84S-Shaun Shapel; 15. (DNS) 5B-Bobby Brewer; 16. (DNS) 84Z-Johnny Murdock.

N-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 42C-Chris Cochran[3]; 2. 75-Bryan Stanfill[13]; 3. 75X-Mike Griffiths[2]; 4. 00-Rob Yetman[5]; 5. 911-Waylon Weaver[6]; 6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[12]; 7. 7JR-JD Black[11]; 8. 99R-Brad Bowden[9]; 9. 17M-Kala Keliinoi[10]; 10. 28Q-Sean Quinn[16]; 11. 926-Morgan Frewaldt[4]; 12. 1H-Rick Horn[7]; 13. 19N-Nick O’Neal[15]; 14. 44S-Brandon Akau[14]; 15. 87X-Nick O’Dell[1]; 16. 14R-Jake Nail[8].

O-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding N-Feature

O-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 73-Dylan Ito[1]; 2. 98-Ryan Padgett[6]; 3. 5B-Bobby Brewer[3]; 4. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr.[5]; 5. 1J-James Reed[2]; 6. 84Z-Johnny Murdock[4]; 7. (DNS) 4C-Kyle Bellm; 8. (DNS) 11T-Larry Petersen; 9. (DNS) 2X-AJ Fike; 10. (DNS) 11D-Colton Fisher; 11. (DNS) 20G-Noah Gass; 12. (DNS) 23P-Brad Wyatt.

O-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7JR-JD Black[1]; 2. 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]; 3. 75-Bryan Stanfill[8]; 4. 44S-Brandon Akau[2]; 5. 19N-Nick O’Neal[4]; 6. 28Q-Sean Quinn[3]; 7. 3B-Jessie Barber[7]; 8. 68S-Scott Scherb[5]; 9. (DNS) 2A-Matt Linder; 10. (DNS) 72-Eric Fenton; 11. (DNS) 73G-Avery Goodman.

