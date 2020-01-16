Abreu Wins Chili Bowl Prelim – Again

Rico Abreu celebrates at the Chili Bowl on Wednesday night.

RacinToday.com

Californian Rico Abreu captured his fifth consecutive Hard Rock Casino Tulsa preliminary night victory Wednesday during the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire at Tulsa (Okla.) Expo Raceway.

Abreu and runnerup Colby Copeland secured spots in Saturday night’s A-Feature after Abreu led Laps 15-30 Wednesday around River Spirit Expo Center. They join Tuesday night’s A-Feature winner/runnerup pairing of Kyle Larson and Jonathan Beason and Monday’s combination of 17-year-old Cannon McIntosh and second-place Tyler Courtney in a bid for the Golden Driller Award.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Abreu said of his five-race run of prelim wins. “I’ve always come here really prepared and my team has brought really prepared race cars. But it starts with our Heat race, getting through that and then getting through your Qualifier.”

A five-car pileup through Turns 1 and 2 brought out a red flag stoppage on Lap 24, with all drivers involved uninjured. Keeping Abreu in sight on the restart, Copeland worked the low side of the speedway in a bid for the lead as Blake Hahn and Brad Sweet traded sliders for the show position. Their battle came to a head on Lap 26 as the pair collided in Turn 4, with Sweet helicoptering off the wall. Able to keep rolling, Hahn restarted third.

On the ensuing restart, Copeland pulled alongside Abreu but could not advance to the point, with Rico running the cushion en route to a 1.104-second margin of victory. Copeland held off Hahn by 0.141- seconds for the automatic transfer into Saturday’s A-Feature. Settling for third, Hahn was trailed by Chase Johnson with Sammy Swindell navigating the hub from 13th to complete the top five.

With a field of 66 bringing the weekend to 200 competitors, the night’s lineup was split into eight OERB Heat Races. Victories were scored by Daniel Robinson, David Camfield, Chase Johnson, Jesse Colwell, Sammy Swindell, Abreu and Clinton Boyles.

C-Features were topped by Robert Dalby and Mike Griffiths with Team Toyota Qualifiers won by Hahn, Sweet, Copeland and Jake Swanson. A pair of Dave.com B-Features went to Colwell and Tyler Thomas.

The Worldwide Technologies Raceway Flip Count grew only slightly on Wednesday from 32 to 39 with all drivers able to walk away.

Larson battled through myriad cautions to win Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night program, leading all 30 laps en route to his sixth career preliminary night win and third straight since 2018. Larson crossed the finish line 2.822-seconds ahead of Beason, who secured his sixth trip to Saturday’s finale.



On Monday, Oklahoma’s McIntosh impressed in his debut with Keith Kunz Motorsports by topping his Heat Races and Qualifier en route to winning his first career Chili Bowl Preliminary A-Feature on Cummins Qualifying Night. Tyler Courtney, who finished second by 0.708-seconds, also advanced to Saturday’s championship event.

The Chili Bowl Nationals continue Thursday with John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night. Hot Laps get underway at 4 p.m. (CST) with racing at 5.

Continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with @CBNationals. Official press updates and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals also can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57D-Daniel Robinson[3]; 2. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 3. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[2]; 4. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[9]; 5. 0-Billy VanInwegen Jr[7]; 6. 7J-Shawn Jackson[5]; 7. 51G-Garet Williamson[1]; 8. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr[6]; 9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 16C-David Camfield Jr[1]; 2. 15A-Harley Hollan[2]; 3. 9-Tim McCreadie[6]; 4. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 5. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[4]; 6. 1P-Holly Porter[5]; 7. 101-Chuck McGillivray[8]; 8. 17K-Michael Koontz[7]; 9. (DNS) 68S-Scott Scherb.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25C-Chase Johnson[2]; 2. 1R-Brad Sweet[7]; 3. 45X-Parker Price Miller[1]; 4. 67J-Chase Jones[5]; 5. 75X-Mike Griffiths[3]; 6. 85-Matt Moore[8]; 7. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[4]; 8. 80-Joe Spillman[6].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jesse Colwell[1]; 2. 27W-Colby Copeland[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester[4]; 5. 14E-Jake Neal[2]; 6. 2T-Keith Martin[8]; 7. 2D-Matt Sherrell[7]; 8. 99R-Brad Bowden[6].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sammy Swindell[1]; 2. 73T-Jake Swanson[3]; 3. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[8]; 4. 2G-JJ Yeley[4]; 5. 35X-Tyler Robbins[5]; 6. 3W-Brandon Waelti[7]; 7. 13B-Johnny Brown Jr[6]; 8. 18S-Santino Ferrucci[2].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Rico Abreu[7]; 2. 97K-Tom Harris[4]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas[6]; 4. 54-Matt Westfall[2]; 5. 71R-Robby Josett[5]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa[3]; 7. 54G-Trey Gropp[8]; 8. 8B-Colin Deming[1].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 14S-Clinton Boyles[2]; 2. 40-Eric Wilkins[6]; 3. 6N-Ryan Newman[7]; 4. 8W-Mark Lowrey[8]; 5. 130-Larry Bratti[1]; 6. 99K-Robert Carson[3]; 7. 2L-Landon Simon[4]; 8. 11E-Cory Elliott[5].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Ronnie Gardner[3]; 2. 76G-David Gravel[4]; 3. 97X-Austin Odell[1]; 4. 11G-Mike Goodman[5]; 5. 14J-Matt Streeter[6]; 6. 4D-Robert Dalby[7]; 7. 18K-Tony Gualda Jr[2]; 8. 77J-John Klabonde[8].

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 4D-Robert Dalby[1]; 2. 2D-Matt Sherrell[6]; 3. 7J-Shawn Jackson[3]; 4. 14E-Jake Neal[2]; 5. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[12]; 6. 37-Eddie Tafoya Jr[10]; 7. 91-Jeff Stasa[5]; 8. 77J-John Klabonde[8]; 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[4]; 10. 17K-Michael Koontz[9]; 11. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]; 12. 8B-Colin Deming[13]; 13. 99R-Brad Bowden[11].

C-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 75X-Mike Griffiths; 2. 130-Larry Bratti; 3. 1P-Holly Porter; 4. 54G-Trey Gropp; 5. 99K-Robert Carson; 6. 13B-Johnny Brown Jr; 7. 2L-Landon Simon; 8. 18K-Tony Gualda Jr; 9. 51G-Garet Williamson; 10. 80-Joe Spillman; 11. 18S-Santino Ferrucci; (DNS) 11E-Cory Elliott; (DNS) 68S-Scott Scherb.

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 14S-Clinton Boyles[4]; 3. 1-Sammy Swindell[2]; 4. 97-Rico Abreu[6]; 5. 9-Tim McCreadie[3]; 6. 67J-Chase Jones[7]; 7. 57D-Daniel Robinson[5]; 8. 54-Matt Westfall[9]; 9. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 10. 35X-Tyler Robbins[10].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1R-Brad Sweet[6]; 2. 68-Ronnie Gardner[5]; 3. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[1]; 4. 71R-Robby Josett[10]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[3]; 6. 11G-Mike Goodman[7]; 7. 8W-Mark Lowrey[2]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 9. 2G-JJ Yeley[8]; 10. 85-Matt Moore[9].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 27W-Colby Copeland[2]; 2. 97K-Tom Harris[4]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[8]; 4. 16C-David Camfield Jr[3]; 5. 6N-Ryan Newman[5]; 6. 45X-Parker Price Miller[7]; 7. 15A-Harley Hollan[1]; 8. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[10]; 9. 40-Eric Wilkins[6]; 10. 2T-Keith Martin[9].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]; 2. 76G-David Gravel[4]; 3. 25C-Chase Johnson[5]; 4. 14-Jesse Colwell[3]; 5. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 6. 97X-Austin Odell[7]; 7. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[1]; 8. 0-Billy VanInwegen Jr[9]; 9. 14J-Matt Streeter[8]; 10. 3W-Brandon Waelti[10].

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Main 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14-Jesse Colwell[1]; 2. 9-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 57D-Daniel Robinson[3]; 4. 2G-JJ Yeley[10]; 5. 0-Billy VanInwegen Jr[9]; 6. 2D-Matt Sherrell[14]; 7. 85-Matt Moore[11]; 8. 15A-Harley Hollan[7]; 9. 4D-Robert Dalby[13]; 10. 54-Matt Westfall[8]; 11. 7J-Shawn Jackson[15]; 12. 14E-Jake Neal[16]; 13. 8W-Mark Lowrey[6]; 14. 97X-Austin Odell[5]; 15. 11G-Mike Goodman[4]; 16. 35X-Tyler Robbins[12].

B-Main 2 (15 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]; 2. 45X-Parker Price Miller[4]; 3. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[8]; 4. 67J-Chase Jones[3]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[9]; 6. 18K-Tony Gualda Jr[16]; 7. 54G-Trey Gropp[13]; 8. 15F-Kinzer Edwards[1]; 9. 14J-Matt Streeter[10]; 10. 1P-Holly Porter[15]; 11. 2M-Colby Stubblefield[7]; 12. 3W-Brandon Waelti[12]; 13. 2T-Keith Martin[11]; 14. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 15. 2L-Landon Simon[14]; 16. 40-Eric Wilkins[5].

A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 97-Rico Abreu[2]; 2. 27W-Colby Copeland[7]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 4. 25C-Chase Johnson[9]; 5. 1-Sammy Swindell[13]; 6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[18]; 7. 76G-David Gravel[6]; 8. 9-Tim McCreadie[19]; 9. 73T-Jake Swanson[8]; 10. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[12]; 11. 2G-JJ Yeley[23]; 12. 67J-Chase Jones[24]; 13. 97K-Tom Harris[5]; 14. 57D-Daniel Robinson[21]; 15. 14-Jesse Colwell[17]; 16. 14S-Clinton Boyles[4]; 17. 71R-Robby Josett[14]; 18. 16C-David Camfield Jr[16]; 19. 1R-Brad Sweet[1]; 20. 45X-Parker Price Miller[20]; 21. 6N-Ryan Newman[15]; 22. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[22]; 23. 88N-DJ Netto[11]; 24. 68-Ronnie Gardner[3].

Lap Leader(s): Brad Sweet 1-14; Rico Abreu, 15-30; Hard Charger: Tyler Thomas, plus 12

