Kyle Larson Off, Winning At Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson is hot at the Chili Bowl. (RacinToday/HHP file photo by Andrew Coppley)

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson battled through myriad cautions to win Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night program during the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire at Tulsa (Okla.) Expo Raceway. Larson led all 30 laps en route to his sixth career preliminary night win and third straight since 2018.

The victory at River Spirit Expo Center also locked Larson into his ninth championship Saturday night A-Feature since 2010, with fuel consumption a major factor in Tuesday’s outcome.

“I think me and Jonathan (Beason) both were running out of fuel there at the end,” said Larson, a NASCAR Cup Series regular with Chip Ganassi Racing. “My (No. 01) car was stumbling a lot the last five laps, so I was thankful we didn’t have another caution because I don’t know if I could have made it.”

Larson managed to cross the finish line 2.822-seconds ahead of Beason, who secured his sixth trip to Saturday’s finale with Michael Faccinto placing third after holding off Dillon Welch, who advanced 12 positions to finish fourth. Larry Wight completed the top five.

Meanwhile, the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC) saw a new winner with native Oklahoman Christopher Bell charging from seventh in the closing laps to collect a convincing victory. Mired mid-pack early on, cautions around the race’s mid-point provided the springboard for Bell to advance to the point.

Chasing race-long leader Sam Hafertepe Jr. on a restart with nine laps to go, Bell’s slide job went unanswered as the Tucker-Boat Racing No. 84x pulled away to a 4.089-second lead at the checkered flag. After getting upside down during his qualifying run, Rico Abreu tore through the field from 14th to finish second with Hafertepe slipping to third. Larson made up four positions with C.J. Leary completing the top five.

Bell, of Oklahoma City, has returned to Tulsa seeking a fourth consecutive Golden Driller Trophy as overall event champion Saturday night. Bell joined Kevin Swindell last winter as the only drivers to win three consecutive Chili Bowl titles. Swindell, however, still stands as the only competitor to go four-for-four.

With 77 drivers checking in for Warren CAT Qualifying Night, the weekend count stands at 134.

The nine OERB Heat Races were won by Faccinto, Larson, Beason, Hank Davis, Hunter Schuerenberg, Wight, Mike Hess, Tyler Thompson and TJ Smith. D-Features went to Kenney Johnson and Austin Brown with C-Features topped by Kyle Hammer and Wyatt Burks. Dave.com B-Features went to Jake Bubak and Mitchel Moles. Team Toyota Qualifiers were captured by Smith, Larson, Wight and Hess.

The Worldwide Technologies Raceway Flip Count swelled from nine to 32, with all drivers able to walk away.

Racing continues Wednesday with Hard Rock Casino Hotel of Tulsa Qualifying Night. Hot Laps get underway at 4 p.m. (CST) with racing at 5.

Continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals are available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with @CBNationals. Official press updates and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals also can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Michael Faccinto[1]; 2. 5R-Roger Crockett[6]; 3. 07W-Mitchel Moles[2]; 4. 45H-Anthony Pope[4]; 5. 2B-Tyler Hewitt[3]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[9]; 7. 0G-Gunner Ramey[7]; 8. 5B-Bobby Brewer[5]; 9. 11T-Larry Petersen[8].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. Q32-Peter Paulson[2]; 3. 84M-Alex DeCamp[8]; 4. 21M-Michelle Parson[7]; 5. 11C-Michael Woodruf[3]; 6. 71X-Presley Truedson[9]; 7. 2A-Matt Linder[5]; 8. 8X-Austin Shores[6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 2. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[2]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake[9]; 4. 14F-Cameron Hagin[7]; 5. 31K-Kyle Beilman[6]; 6. 74M-Adam Pierson[8]; 7. 28Q-Sean Quinn[1]; 8. 46-Kenney Johnson[5]; 9. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Hank Davis[4]; 2. 71-Zeb Wise[6]; 3. 99P-Brandon Long[2]; 4. 91A-Chris Andrews[5]; 5. 87X-Nick O’Dell[3]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[7]; 7. 21H-Ty Hulsey[8]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris[9]; 9. 23P-Brad Wyatt[1].

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 2. 71G-Damion Gardner[5]; 3. 55X-Alex Bowman[4]; 4. 71T-Zac Taylor[2]; 5. 9U-Doug McCune[7]; 6. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 7. 17L-Rocky Silva[1]; 8. 23X-Travis Scott[6]; 9. (DNS) 98-Ryan Padgett.

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Larry Wight[1]; 2. 47-Alex Bright[2]; 3. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 4. 21F-Austin Langenstein[6]; 5. 5J-Jeff Crook[3]; 6. 45K-Kyle Hammer[5]; 7. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[4]; 8. 1J-James Reed[7].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 51H-Mike Hess[1]; 2. 35C-Tanner Carrick[3]; 3. 17C-Jeremy Webb[8]; 4. 47M-Frankie Guerrini[7]; 5. 2BX-Brett Becker[5]; 6. 26-George Willard Jr[2]; 7. 00-Rob Yetman[4]; 8. 17A-Austin Brown[6].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Tyler Thompson[6]; 2. 73B-Tyler Edwards[8]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[1]; 5. 2W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 6. 14R-Jake Nail[4]; 7. 73G-Avery Goodman[2]; 8. 75-Bryan Stanfill[7].

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 11S-TJ Smith[1]; 2. 11K-Gage Rucker[3]; 3. 97W-Kaidon Brown[2]; 4. 81X-Dillon Welch[7]; 5. 7U-Kyle Jones[5]; 6. F5-Ray Allen Kulhanek[8]; 7. 17F-Devin Camfield[6]; 8. 44S-Brandon Akau[4].

D-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding C-Feature

D-Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 46-Kenney Johnson[6]; 2. 23X-Travis Scott[4]; 3. 00-Rob Yetman[1]; 4. 22L-Lucas Scherb[8]; 5. 11T-Larry Petersen[7]; 6. 1J-James Reed[2]; 7. 28Q-Sean Quinn[3]; 8. 5B-Bobby Brewer[5]; 9. (DNS) 98-Ryan Padgett.

D-Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17A-Austin Brown[2]; 2. 8X-Austin Shores[6]; 3. 17L-Rocky Silva[3]; 4. 2A-Matt Linder[5]; 5. 44S-Brandon Akau[4]; 6. 73G-Avery Goodman[1]; 7. (DNS) 75-Bryan Stanfill; 8. (DNS) 23P-Brad Wyatt.

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 45K-Kyle Hammer[6]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 3. 2BX-Brett Becker[2]; 4. 11C-Michael Woodruf[4]; 5. 22L-Lucas Scherb[13]; 6. 23X-Travis Scott[12]; 7. 26-George Willard Jr.[8]; 8. 17J-Jeremy Dockery[10]; 9. 17F-Devin Camfield[7]; 10. 46-Kenney Johnson[9]; 11. 5J-Jeff Crook[3]; 12. 00-Rob Yetman[11]; 13. 14R-Jake Nail[5]; 14. (DNS) 1K-Brayton Lynch.

C-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]; 3. 2B-Tyler Hewitt[3]; 4. 51-Curtis Jones[7]; 5. 20H-Noah Harris[9]; 6. 7K-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 7. 17A-Austin Brown[11]; 8. 0G-Gunner Ramey[8]; 9. 21H-Ty Hulsey[6]; 10. 17L-Rocky Silva[13]; 11. 87X-Nick O’Dell[4]; 12. 9U-Doug McCune[1]; 13. 8X-Austin Shores[12]; 14. 2A-Matt Linder[14].

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11S-TJ Smith[2]; 2. 08-Michael Faccinto[3]; 3. 17C-Jeremy Webb[4]; 4. 5R-Roger Crockett[5]; 5. 21M-Michelle Parson[1]; 6. 29-Tyler Thompson[6]; 7. 71T-Zac Taylor[10]; 8. 21F-Austin Langenstein[8]; 9. 91A-Chris Andrews[9]; 10. Q32-Peter Paulson[7].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[4]; 3. 35C-Tanner Carrick[2]; 4. 71-Zeb Wise[5]; 5. 07W-Mitchel Moles[8]; 6. 73B-Tyler Edwards[6]; 7. 14F-Cameron Hagin[1]; 8. 71X-Presley Truedson[9]; 9. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[7]; 10. 74M-Adam Pierson[10].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 99-Larry Wight[3]; 2. 47M-Frankie Guerrini[1]; 3. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 4. 47-Alex Bright[7]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[6]; 6. 84M-Alex DeCamp[5]; 7. 99P-Brandon Long[8]; 8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[10]; 9. 11K-Gage Rucker[2]; 10. 45H-Anthony Pope[9].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 51H-Mike Hess[3]; 2. 81X-Dillon Welch[1]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 4. 97W-Kaidon Brown[8]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[5]; 6. 71G-Damion Gardner[4]; 7. 42-Hank Davis[6]; 8. 55X-Alex Bowman[7]; 9. 31K-Kyle Beilman[9]; 10. F5-Ray Allen Kulhanek[10].

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Main 1 (15 Laps): 1. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman[7]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 4. 97W-Kaidon Brown[3]; 5. 74M-Adam Pierson[10]; 6. 91A-Chris Andrews[8]; 7. 21M-Michelle Parson[5]; 8. 45K-Kyle Hammer[13]; 9. 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer[9]; 10. 2BX-Brett Becker[15]; 11. 99P-Brandon Long[4]; 12. 118-Scott Evans[12]; 13. 31K-Kyle Beilman[11]; 14. 71X-Presley Truedson[6]; 15. 11C-Michael Woodruf[14]; 16. (DNS) 42-Hank Davis.

B-Main 2 (15 Laps): 1. 07W-Mitchel Moles[3]; 2. 71G-Damion Gardner[4]; 3. 2W-Wyatt Burks[13]; 4. 84M-Alex DeCamp[2]; 5. 14F-Cameron Hagin[6]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[12]; 7. 2B-Tyler Hewitt[15]; 8. Q32-Peter Paulson[10]; 9. 51-Curtis Jones[14]; 10. 45H-Anthony Pope[11]; 11. 71T-Zac Taylor[5]; 12. 21F-Austin Langenstein[7]; 13. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 14. 11K-Gage Rucker[9]; 15. 35C-Tanner Carrick[1]; 16. (DNS) F5-Ray Allen Kulhanek.

Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions

VIROC (20 Laps): 1. 84X-Christopher Bell[7]; 2. 97-Rico Abreu[14]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[1]; 4. 01-Kyle Larson[8]; 5. 55V-CJ Leary[3]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney[5]; 7. 4A-Justin Grant[2]; 8. 19-Tanner Thorson[9]; 9. 21-Daryn Pittman[10]; 10. 5D-Zach Daum[11]; 11. 19B-Spencer Bayston[16]; 12. 39-Logan Seavey[12]; 13. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]; 14. 1R-Brad Sweet[6]; 15. 1-Sammy Swindell[15]; 16. 14-Jesse Colwell[17]; 17. 71G-Damion Gardner[4].

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 3. 08-Michael Faccinto[8]; 4. 81X-Dillon Welch[16]; 5. 99-Larry Wight[3]; 6. 11S-TJ Smith[5]; 7. 07W-Mitchel Moles[18]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar[21]; 9. 97W-Kaidon Brown[23]; 10. 55X-Alex Bowman[19]; 11. 5R-Roger Crockett[9]; 12. 47M-Frankie Guerrini[15]; 13. 73B-Tyler Edwards[13]; 14. 47-Alex Bright[14]; 15. 17C-Jeremy Webb[6]; 16. 19A-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]; 17. 2W-Wyatt Burks[22]; 18. 84M-Alex DeCamp[24]; 19. 27B-Jake Bubak[17]; 20. 55D-Nick Drake[11]; 21. 51H-Mike Hess[4]; 22. 29-Tyler Thompson[12]; 23. 71-Zeb Wise[10]; 24. 71G-Damion Gardner[20].

Lap Leader(s): Kyle Larson, 1-30; Hard Charger: Kaidon Brown, plus 14.

