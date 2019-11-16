Riddick Is Xfinity Champ

Tyler Reddick is the 2019 is the 2019 Xfinity Series champ.

Tyler Reddick finished 1.038 seconds ahead of Cole Custer at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday.

After switching rides to Richard Childress Racing, Reddick celebrated the organizations 50th anniversary by delivering his second straight title to team owner Richard Childress—the crowning achievement of a season in which Reddick collected a career-best six victories.

“It’s about this race team, man, and I was just honored to pilot this Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet,” Reddick said. “I’m losing my breath—I’m that excited. This one means so much more. It was just a lot better year, and it was really cool to go back-to-back.”

“Tyler—he can rip the top here,” Custer acknowledged after the race. “That’s about all you can say about it.”

###

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 25th Annual Ford EcoBoost 300

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Florida

Saturday, November 16, 2019

1. (1) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, 200.

2. (2) Cole Custer (P), Ford, 200.

3. (5) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 200.

4. (10) Noah Gragson #, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (7) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 200.

6. (6) John Hunter Nemechek #, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

8. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

9. (18) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (9) Harrison Burton(i), Toyota, 199.

11. (20) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.

12. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.

13. (23) Brandon Brown #, Chevrolet, 199.

14. (16) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 199.

15. (13) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198.

17. (26) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198.

18. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198.

19. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198.

20. (12) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (15) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 198.

22. (32) Will Rodgers, Chevrolet, 197.

23. (25) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196.

24. (21) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 195.

25. (36) Ja Junior Avila, Chevrolet, 195.

26. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 193.

27. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193.

28. (33) Robby Lyons II(i), Chevrolet, 192.

29. (38) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 192.

30. (28) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Clutch, 141.

31. (27) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Vibration, 131.

32. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Oil Line, 112.

33. (8) Justin Haley #, Chevrolet, DVP, 95.

34. (24) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Brakes, 57.

35. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Engine, 53.

36. (19) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Suspension, 20.

37. (34) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, Accident, 14.

38. (30) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Engine, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.564 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 31 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.038 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick (P) 1-33;C. Bell (P) 34-37;N. Gragson # 38-39;C. Briscoe # 40-53;A. Cindric 54-92;C. Bell (P) 93-96;N. Gragson # 97-104;T. Reddick (P) 105-124;C. Bell (P) 125-128;T. Reddick (P) 129;C. Bell (P) 130-152;T. Reddick (P) 153-163;A. Cindric 164;C. Bell (P) 165-166;C. Custer (P) 167-181;T. Reddick (P) 182-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Tyler Reddick (P) 5 times for 84 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 40 laps; Christopher Bell (P) 5 times for 37 laps; Cole Custer (P) 1 time for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe # 1 time for 14 laps; Noah Gragson # 2 times for 10 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 98,00,11,2,23,19,8,51,22,36

Stage #2 Top Ten: 22,20,7,2,98,9,23,1,18,11

–30–

