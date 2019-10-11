Crash Sends NHRA Driver To Hospital
By Deb Williams | Senior Writer
RacinToday.com
CONCORD , N.C. – NHRA Pro Stock driver Alan Prusiensky was transported to a local hospital for evaluation Friday night after a crash destroyed his 2018 Dodge Dart during the second round of qualifying for the NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
Prusiensky was racing Chris McGaha, of Odessa, Texas, when the accident occurred. The Rockaway, N.J., driver was near the end of his run when his car crossed the center line in front of McGaha’s Chevrolet Camaro. The car then slammed into the wall head-on and flipped over as a flash fireball erupted from the front end which was ripped away.
Prusiensky exited his car under his own power.