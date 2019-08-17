Ragan Says Time’s Come To End Full-Time Career

Veteran David Ragan will bid farewell to the cockpit on a full-time basis after the 2019 season. (RacinToday/HHP photo by Alan Marler)

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR driver David Ragan said Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway that at the end of the season he will step away from full-time competition in the Monster Energy Cup Series so he can focus on his family.

“Over the last six or 12 months I’ve thought a lot about what my future looked like on the race track with my race team and my partners and me as a race car driver, and a lot of what my future looked like as a husband and a father and a leader of our household,” Ragan said during preparations for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

“Over the past couple of months, it was really clear to me that it was time to take a step back and be home a little bit more.”

Ragan joined NASCAR’S premier series fulltime in 2007. In 13 full-time seasons, Ragan has competed in 455 races and won two of them. He’s recorded 15 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes, earned two poles and led 169 laps. His best season was 2008 when he finished 13th in the standings with Roush-Fenway Racing. He currently drives for Front Row Motorsports.

“In the world of motorsports, to be a premier race car driver I think you have to dedicate your life to driving that race car and being the best driver for the team, and that means putting racing first, in front of everything else. In front of your family, your kids, your hobbies,” the 33-year-old Ragan said.

“I felt like over the next few years if I continued to make that sacrifice I’d really be in a tough spot at home with my young girls growing up. One of the things that was kind of a catalyst to making this decision is they have some interest in different things that they haven’t been able to do because of my schedule.

“I think it’s an important time in their years as they’re developing and growing older and learning the difference between right and wrong that I’m there to show them and to teach them and to love on them.”

Ragan said reaching his decision was a tough process until it became clear to him in his heart and in his gut.

“After some quiet time and prayer and things like that, it was a pretty easy decision,” said the son of former NASCAR driver Ken Ragan.

The young Ragan’s decision doesn’t mean he will stop racing. It simply means he won’t be focused on the sport full time.

“I would love to run the 24 Hours of Daytona,” Ragan said. “I would love to go to Eldora and run the truck race. I love the short tracks. I love some big late model races around the country. I still have my Legends car and they have a great Summer Shootout Series in Charlotte that is 10 minutes from my house.”

Ragan also said he would consider the “right situation” for a Cup race, but he doesn’t currently have anything planned. He will stay involved with the Shriners Hospitals for Children and he plans to have some discussions over the next couple of months with Fox to see if there might be an opportunity for him at the network as an analyst.

But how does the Unadilla, Ga., driver won’t to be remembered?

“I hope that they remember me as a good guy and a guy who loved the Lord and loved my family and loved racing,” Ragan said.

