Earnhardt Jr. Involved In Airplane Crash in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s airplane crashed in Tennessee. He and his wife are reportedly not seriously injured.

Former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. has reportedly been involved in an airplane crash.

Early reports say Earnhardt has not been seriously injured. Also on board was his wife Amy and their daughter Isla, neither of whom were injured.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley, said on Twitter that her brother and sister-in-law and niece were “safe” after the crash and that they had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The crash has apparently occurred near Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee. The plane reportedly ran off the runway and caught fire.

This weekend’s NASCAR racing is being held in Bristol, Tenn., which is located near the airport.

This story will be updated as it develops.