NASCAR To Keep Eye On Bowyer And Newman

Ryan Newman, left, and Clint Bowyer, center, yukked it up at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. Fisticuffs replaced the yuks after Saturday night’s All-Star race at CMS. (RacinToday/HHP photo by Harold Hinson)

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – NASCAR Competition Senior Vice President Scott Miller said he didn’t expect any penalties to be assessed against Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman for a confrontation between the two after Saturday’s All-Star race, but officials would monitor them.

The two drivers met with Miller in the NASCAR hauler after the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Obviously, they had a little difference of opinion out there on the race track and they had a little difference of opinion here in the trailer, but we think we understand what happened out there,” Miller told NBC Sports. “We think they’re in a pretty good place. We’re going to keep an eye on it. We think we’re in a good place with them. We’ll have to certainly monitor that next week and moving forward with those two. If there starts to be any shenanigans, we will intervene.”

Bowyer started on the pole for Saturday night’s event and finished 12th. Newman placed 13th.

After the race, Bowyer began swinging at Newman while the Indiana native was still in his car on pit road. His actions came after contact between the two on the cool-down lap sent Bowyer’s Ford into the wall.

Back in the garage Bowyer told Fox Sports 1 he didn’t know “what the hell his beef was.”

“I thought he was a lap down,” Bowyer continued. “Our day was over. We lost track position there and got sideways, crossed up, and basically just buying time there and seeing if something was going to happen at the end. They got four-wide off (turn) four. I checked up and he run into my left rear and that was the last I saw of him.

“Then after the race he comes and runs into my back and turns me all around. I pull up next to him and he dumps me into (turn) four. Where I come from, you get poked in the nose for that. It’s what he got.”

Newman told Fox Sports 1 that Bowyer chopped him on the frontstretch earlier in the race and “I just about turned him around.”

“If I wouldn’t have hit the brakes, I would have turned him around. Then after I just went up and tapped him in the back and let him know I didn’t appreciate the way he raced me, then he body slammed me. Then I hit him back a little bit on the back straightaway and then he just cut across my nose in turn three.

“Doesn’t take much of a man to try to fight somebody with a helmet on. I think he should be embarrassed of himself.”

