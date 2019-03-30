Busch Kicks Off Texas Weekend With A Truck Victory

Kyle Busch took the checkers in Friday night’s Truck Series race in Texas.

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Regulars in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series are closing the gap on all-time race-winner Kyle Busch. But not enough to prevent “Rowdy” from scoring his milestone fourth consecutive victory during Friday night’s 21st annual Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch was pressed by series regular Stewart Friesen over the final 23 laps around TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile oval before recording his NGOTS record 55th win. Busch, the 33-year-old owner/driver of Kyle Busch Motorsports, finished 1.269-seconds in front of Friesen after 147 laps/220.5 miles. Busch’s 55 wins have come in 149 NGOTS starts.

Friesen, driver of the No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado, finished second for the fifth time in his Truck Series career. The 35-year-old native Canadian exited Texas still looking for his first series victory. As consolation, Friesen leads the championship standings by six points over Grant Enfinger.

“It was a pretty good night for us,” Busch said. “Obviously, the Cessna Beechcraft Toyota Tundra was fast. I wish it was faster. I thought we were pretty good. Not as good as we wanted to be once we stacked up next to the field. The No. 24 (reigning series champion Brett Moffitt) was really fast and the No. 52 was really fast.They made me work for it.They certainly got my money’s worth tonight.”

Busch had won his previous three 2019 Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Per NASCAR rules, as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular and former champion, Busch is allowed one more Truck Series start this season. That is scheduled for Charlotte Motor Speedway, a sister 1.5-mile oval to TMS.

“The No. 24 (Moffitt) was who I was really worried about and then something happened with him (contact and a flat right rear tire),” Busch said. “And then the No. 52 was really fast and right there on our tailgate the whole finish of that race until about the last five laps. I don’t know if he just got heated up or what back there. He put up a good fight and about got to me a couple of times and fortunately I was just able to hold out and keep it out front.

“I don’t know, we just lacked a little bit of overall speed tonight. We just didn’t quite have exactly what we wanted. Kind of worked on it all in practice. I thought we were pretty good, but just not enough. Those guys were just able to keep up with us way too much throughout the night, I thought. It’s a better race that way when they’re able to keep up, so that means we’ve got to go to work and work harder in order to get ourselves a little faster.”

Friesen, meanwhile, said he thought Busch used the VHT (or PJ1) traction compound to his advantage. “I was blocking, that’s fine,” said Busch, whose truck is prepared by crew chief Ryan Fugle. “He got such a good run through (Turns) 3 and 4 you had to use any means possible to stay in front of him. When I was in the VHT I couldn’t feel a whole lot of effect from the VHT. Felt like the rest of the racetrack.”

In other words, it felt like just another Friday night cruise at an average speed of 106.923 mph.

Busch’s victory on AMS’ 1.5-mile oval, another sister track to TMS, broke a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. at 51 for the all-time lead. Hornaday is the only Truck Series driver to have won four or more races in a row, a feat he accomplished in 2009 via victories at Milwaukee, Memphis, Kentucky, Indianapolis Raceway Park and Nashville. Including Busch’s current streak and Hornaday’s run of five wins, seven different drivers _ for a total of 11 times _ have won at least three in a row.

Friday’s start was Busch’s first in a truck in Cowtown since posting his third series win here in November 2014. Busch now has four Truck Series wins at “The Great American Speedway” _ the fall races in 2009, 2010, 2014 and Friday night.

Johnny Sauter, the 2016 series champion and winningest active NGOTS driver at TMS with five, finished third in the No. 13 Tenda Heal Ford F-150. Sauter was followed by pole-sitter Enfinger in the No. 98 Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records Ford. Two-time series champ Matt Crafton, Sauter’s ThorSport Racing teammate, finished fifth in the No. 88 FlexSeal/Menards Ford. Rounding out the top-10 were rookie Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Tyler Dippel, Brennan Poole and Ben Rhodes.

The race morphed into a Busch-Friesen battle on Lap 124, when Friesen motored around Brett Moffitt, the reigning series champion, for second and immediately closed on Busch. Friesen raced Busch side-by-side and Friesen grabbed the lead on Lap 127, before Busch returned to the point for good.

The race was red-flagged for 15 minutes, 51 seconds in Stage 2 on Lap 52 following Anthony Alfredo’s spin and fiery crash into the Turn 2 wall. Alfredo, 19-year-old driver of the No. 54 Ceco Building Systems/Friends of Jaclyn Toyota, was racing Friesen’s Chevrolet when his Tundra broke loose and spun, igniting flames and prompting the stoppage.

Busch’s lead at that point was 0.708-seconds over Crafton, the NGOTS champion in 2013-14. Those two held serve to the checkered flag on Lap 70 at the end of Stage 2. “I had a couple of moments where I about busted my butt,” said Busch, referring to the conditions that despite the ample application of VHT traction compound by series officials led to an early-race spate of yellow flag periods and the red flag stoppage.

Busch and Crafton were followed by Rhodes, Chastain, Friesen, Moffitt, Enfinger, Bubba Wallace, Poole and Ankrum.

Enfinger, who qualified on-pole at 187.350 mph in the No. 98 Champion Power Equipment/Curb Records Ford, took the checkered flag on Lap 35 at the end of Stage 1. Also scoring points were Rhodes, Friesen, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Moffitt, Ankrum, Busch, Sauter and Jordan Anderson.

The race produced nine cautions for 47 laps before settling down. There were 16 lead changes among six drivers, with Busch unofficially pacing a race-high 97 laps.

