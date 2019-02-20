IndyCar Adds Protection To Cars

IndyCar Series officials are beefing up safety in their cars.

RacinToday.com

All cars participating in the NTT IndyCar Series open test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on April 24 will be fitted with Advanced Frontal Protection (AFP), a titanium piece made by Dallara.

AFP, which stands a little more than three inches tall and averages three-quarters of an inch in width, is designed to deflect debris away from the driver. It will be positioned in front of the cockpit, along the chassis centerline. The piece has passed the same strength tests as Dallara’s roll hoop.

Versions of AFP have been explored through on-track and simulator testing since 2012. New technology made this a practical option now.

Series teams received information about the planned AFP adaptation on Tuesday, Feb. 19. All cars entered in the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in May will be fitted with the piece, and they will carry it through the rest of the season.

“Safety is a never-ending pursuit, and this is INDYCAR’s latest step in the evolution,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said in a statement. “There are more details to come about the phases to follow.”

A halo-type device also was considered, but it cannot be fitted to the current version of INDYCAR’s chassis.

Sanctioning body INDYCAR has conducted extensive testing with a windscreen developed in conjunction with PPG Aerospace, including on-track sessions at ISM Raceway in Avon, Ariz., and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2018. Neither driver who tested the windscreen reported problems, but recent testing at PPG’s facility in Huntsville, Ala., proved that work remains before INDYCAR could implement its use.

