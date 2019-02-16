Crew Member Hit By Truck

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

A crew member was severely injured during Friday night’s Truck Series race at Daytona.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – FDNY Racing jackman Billy Rock suffered a broken shoulder Friday night when he was hit by Bryan Dauzat’s Chevrolet during the chaotic opening laps of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, a team member said.

Rock was diagnosed with the shoulder injury after being transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. NASCAR officials said Rock was “awake and alert” when he was taken to the hospital.

He was reportedly released from the hospital on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when Dauzat was unable to stop his Chevrolet in the team’s pit stall due to brake issues. Dauzat was one of at least three trucks that cut tires during the NextEra Energy 250’s opening laps. He said he ran over a piece of debris while following Joe Nemechek’s Chevrolet.

Rock ran in front of the truck as it entered the pits, was hit and upended. He landed on pit road where medical personnel attended to him. Rock was removed from pit road on a stretcher.

The incident involving Rock and Dauzat occurred shortly after David Gilliland and Natalie Decker, who was making her Truck Series debut, also cut tires. Decker’s cut tire damaged an oil line, causing a fire in her truck. Members of her crew helped her escape her burning truck after she stopped in her pit. She wasn’t injured.

