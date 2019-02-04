RT’s Williams Honored In Charlotte

Deb Williams, Senior Writer for RacinToday.com, collected major awards in Charlotte.

RacinToday.com

RacinToday.com senior writer Deb Williams is this year’s recipient of the North Carolina Motorsports Association’s Jim Hunter Memorial Media Award.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton presented the award to Williams Jan. 29 during the association’s annual industry awards ceremony at the Concord (N.C.) Convention Center before a crowd of about 400.

The award is named for Jim Hunter, who served in various executive positions with NASCAR including overseeing the communications department. He also is a former Darlington (S.C.) Raceway president.

Others honored at the event were Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, Kooks Headers, and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the 2019 NCMA Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award honoree. NCMA Executive Director David Miller said the award winners represented “significant contributions made to racing nationally and specifically in the state of North Carolina.”

Four days earlier Williams received third place in column writing from the National Motorsports Press Association.

