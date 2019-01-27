Wayne Taylor Caddy, Alonso Win Rainy Rolex

RacinToday.com

The No. 10 Cadillac DPi of Wayne Taylor Racing drove to the overall victory Sunday in the rain-plagued – and ultimately rain-shortened – Rolex 24 sports car race at Daytona International Speedway.

No. 10 was driven by Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Kamui Kobayashi and two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso.

With his victory, Alonso becomes the third Formula 1 champion to also win the Rolex 24.

“Very, very proud of the job we achieved today,” Alonso said. “The race itself was very, very difficult. Conditions were changing all the time. But we had perfect execution. We led in night, day, dry and wet.”

Other class winners include in the LMP2 class the No. 18 DragonSpeed Oreca with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen, in the GTLM class the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE from BMW Team RLL driven by Augsto Farfus, Connor De Phillippi, Phillipp Eng and Colton Herta and finally in the GTD class the No. 11 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan with Rolf Ineichen, Mirko Bortolotti, Christan Englehart and Rik Breukers behind the wheel, winning for the second consecutive year.

“I’m disappointed because, now, Jordan’s won as many Rolex 24s as I have, and I never wanted that day to happen (joking),” Wayne Taylor said. “But I can’t even put into words how great this win is for us. I want to thank Rick Taylor, Michael Mathe, everyone at Konica Minolta, Mark Reuss at GM, Steve Carlisle at Cadillac, all our commercial partners for believing in us and making all of this possible. Everything has to come together to win one of these, on and off the track. And to do it with this particular group of guys, it’s going to be a racing memory I will never forget.”

“I think it was an interesting race with the conditions changing, very tough, but I think, like everyone else says, everyone did their job,” said Jordan Taylor. “All four drivers led in their own right and drove to the lead, different parts of the race, and it was all about survival. You saw a lot of guys taking a lot of risk early in the race, but we waited with the game plan of running our own race and not getting caught up in anyone else’s battles.

“I think it was the right game plan. We stayed out of trouble, no car damage, no one went off the track. That’s the way you win these 24‑hour races, and we kind of came into the grid thinking almost every single car can win the race, and you see guys making little mistakes here and there, and this team has now done six out of seven years finishing on the podium without issues. I think it’s a huge testament to Wayne Taylor Racing.”

After extensive rainfall that fell throughout the morning and afternoon in the Daytona Beach area, the 57th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona has been deemed official after 23 hours and 50 minutes of racing – much of it under some of the most extreme weather conditions ever seen at Daytona International Speedway.

For the first time in history, the race was red flagged twice due to wet conditions, first for an hour, 45 minutes on Sunday morning and a second and final time at 12:39 p.m.



