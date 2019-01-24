NHRA’s Courtney Force Announces Her Retirement

Courtney Force, daughter of 16-time NHRA champion John Force, has retired from racing. (RacinToday/HHP file photo by Harold Hinson)

RacinToday.com

John Force Racing announced on Thursday that Funny successful Car driver Courtney Force will retire from driving effective immediately.

The winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, Force – who is the daughter of team owner John Force – said in a press release, “I will be stepping away from my driving duties, effective immediately.

“This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me, while spending more time with family. I intend to remain involved in the industry I love and continue to work with a few select partners as I go forward in 2019.”

Force was a top 10-finisher in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series in six of her seven professional seasons.

Force will continue to stay involved within the sport of NHRA by supporting her teammates as well as maintaining off-track partnerships.



In 167 pro races, she racked up 12 victories, was runner-up 17 times and reached the semifinals on another 29 occasions. She was the No. 1 qualifier 28 times, 11 times during the 2018 season alone, just two shy of the class record of 13 her dad set in 1996. She had a career best elapsed time of 3.815 seconds and a career best speed of 338.85 mph.

“I first have to thank my dad for encouraging me to live out my dream of being a Funny Car driver while getting to compete against him and learn from the best,” Force said of her 16-time Funny Car champion father. “I want to thank my family and my husband, Graham (Rahal, who drives in the IndyCar Series) for their support through the highs and lows and to my team for their undeniable will to win and for always keeping me motivated, confident and safe in my race car.”

