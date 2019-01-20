Bell Edges Larson To Win Third Straight Chili Bowl

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell made history at the Chili Bowl on Saturday night. (RacinToday/HHP file photo by Ashley R Dickerson)

Christopher Bell added his name to an exclusive event victory list _ and the not-so-elite flip car count _ when the Oklahoma native claimed his third consecutive Golden Driller trophy Saturday night capping the 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Kyle Larson was wheeling toward what would have been his first Chili Bowl crown when Bell darted through a low-line hole entering Turn 1 of the fifth-mile Tulsa Expo Raceway to take the checkered flag by 0.350-seconds. Larson, a NASCAR Cup Series star with Chip Ganassi Racing, had led laps 21-54 of the 55-lap A-Feature.

A regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell joined Kevin Swindell as the only drivers to win three consecutive Chili Bowl titles. Swindell, however, still stands as the only competitor to go four-for-four.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be able to win the Chili Bowl,” said Bell, a 24-year-old native of Norman, Okla., who cut his dirt track racing teeth in his home state and on various bull rings in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. “To do it three straight times is just unbelievable, but man, I don’t even care about three-straight. What about that race? I don’t think I’ve ever really been a part of a last-lap race like that, so I’m just glad that thing came out in the end. To win like I did there, it’s something I’m going to cherish the rest of my life.”

Bell won the 2017 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, a satellite operation of JGR.

Bell, driver of the iRacing/Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 71w, handed team-owner Kunz his eighth Golden Driller trophy…and a messed-up hot rod. The week-long extravaganza saw a total of 350 drivers participating. The official Chili Bowl Flip Car Count reached 75 _ ironically, with Bell adding his name as the final car over. Attempting to rip off a series of victory donuts, Bell banked his car off the cushion and tipped it over. Bell, and all drivers getting upside-down, were able to walk away.

Logan Seavey paced the first 20 laps with Larson in tow and Justin Grant and Bell giving chase. Larson completed his run to the lead on Lap 21 with a low-side pass off Turn 4. Bell moved around Seavey on Lap 33, only to have the pass negated by a caution.

Larson’s advantage came under fire on Lap 48 as slower traffic played into Bell’s advantage. Entering the final two laps, Bell was poised to attack. Looking for room to pass, the opportunity arose as the pair raced past the white flag. Tapping tires through the first two turns as Larson slipped off the bottom, he and Bell came together again through the third and fourth turns with neither wanting to concede. Freeing himself from Larson, Bell was able to dash to the flag.

Falling back to fourth on Lap 23, Grant re-took the spot on Lap 36 and held on for the show position in the NOS Energy Drink No. 4a. Racing from seventh, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon crossed fourth with Zach Daum moving up three spots to round out the top-five. Involved in an earlier caution, Tyler Courtney ended as the night’s Hard Charger, as the Indiana resident rebounded from the tail to sixth. Brad Sweet in seventh was followed by C.J. Leary, Seavey and Tanner Thorson.

The 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is scheduled for Jan. 13-18, 2020, at River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa. Reserved seat tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Ticket-holders will receive a notice in the mail. Fans are encouraged to sign up for email notifications through the Chili Bowl website. Fans also can track Chili Bowl Nationals news via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via @CBNationals. All official press, updates and results can be accessed online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals/General Tire Championship Night

A-Feature

A-Feature (55 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell, [2]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson, [3]; 3. 4A-Justin Grant, [5]; 4. 76M-Brady Bacon, [7]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum, [8]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney, [22]; 7. 1R-Brad Sweet, [11]; 8. 55V-C.J. Leary, [12]; 9. 67-Logan Seavey, [1]; 10. 3C-Tanner Thorson, [4]; 11. 47X-Danny Stratton, [13]; 12. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [15]; 13. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [16]; 14. 87-Colby Copeland, [21]; 15. 97-Rico Abreu, [6]; 16. 31B-Michael Faccinto, [18]; 17. 84X-Chad Boat, [14]; 18. 76G-David Gravel, [10]; 19. 57C-Cole Bodine, [19]; 20. 4D-Robert Dalby, [23]; 21. 3N-Jake Neuman, [24]; 22. (DNF) 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [17]; 23. (DNF) 17C-Shane Golobic, [9]; 24. (DNF) 15S-Sean McClelland, [20].

Lap Leaders: Logan Seavey, 1-20; Kyle Larson, 21-54; Christopher Bell, 55.

Hard Charger: Tyler Courtney, plus-16,

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1R-Brad Sweet, [1]; 2. 47X-Danny Stratton, [4]; 3. 8J-Jonathan Beason, [2]; 4. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., [5]; 5. 57C-Cole Bodine, [3]; 6. 87-Colby Copeland, [13]; 7. 4D-Robert Dalby, [17]; 8. 21B-Chase Briscoe, [6]; 9. 11A-Andrew Felker, [19]; 10. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [8]; 11. 52-Blake Hahn, [18]; 12. 17R-Alex Schutte, [10]; 13. 1B-Travis Rilat, [11]; 14. 5G-Grady Chandler, [16]; 15. 55D-Nick Drake, [20]; 16. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., [7]; 17. (DNF) 32D-Casey Shuman, [14]; 18. (DNF) 99P-Dillon Welch, [12]; 19. (DNF) 17A-Austin Brown, [9]; 20. (DNF) 36-Dave Darland, [15]***Darland disqualified for ignoring orders of track officials after being the cause of a caution and unsportsmanlike conduct.

B-Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 55V-C.J. Leary, [1]; 2. 84X-Chad Boat, [2]; 3. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [7]; 4. 31B-Michael Faccinto, [4]; 5. 15S-Sean McClelland, [17]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney, [9]; 7. 3N-Jake Neuman, [3]; 8. 67R-Ryan Smith, [15]; 9. 39B-Zeb Wise, [13]; 10. 9-Tim McCreadie, [10]; 11. 71-Jesse Colwell, [14]; 12. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [16]; 13. 32T-Trey Marcham, [8]; 14. 92M-Josh Most, [6]; 15. 21-Daryn Pittman, [12]; 16. 1G-Kyle Cummins, [18]; 17. (DNF) 11-Tracy Hines, [11]; 18. (DNF) P1-Paul White, [19]; 19. (DNF) 97A-Austin O’Dell, [20]; 20. (DNF) 68W-Jake Swanson, [5].

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 5G-Grady Chandler, [5]; 2. 4D-Robert Dalby, [3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker, [4]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake, [6]; 6. 47B-Andrew Layser, [7]; 7. 55X-Alex Bowman, [2]; 8. 71R-Chase Johnson, [14]; 9. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [19]; 10. 51J-Hunter Schuerenberg, [18]; 11. 7U-Kyle Jones, [16]; 12. 7M-Brody Roa, [12]; 13. 1-Sammy Swindell, [17]; 14. 19T-Kevin Thomas Jr, [15]; 15. 15M-Jason McDougal, [20]; 16. 92-Aaron Reutzel, [13]; 17. 17W-Dustin Golobic, [11]; 18. 2C-Seth Carlson, [9]; 19. 54L-Luke Icke, [10]; 20. (DNF) 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [1].

C-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 97K-Spencer Bayston, [2]; 2. 15S-Sean McClelland, [3]; 3. 1G-Kyle Cummins, [1]; 4. P1-Paul White, [8]; 5. 97A-Austin O’Dell, [6]; 6. 57D-Daniel Robinson, [5]; 7. 47-Alex Bright, [15]; 8. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [20]; 9. 74M-Adam Pierson, [9]; 10. 71K-Tanner Carrick, [19]; 11. 88N-D.J. Netto, [12]; 12. 43-Justin Peck, [10]; 13. 25-Jerry Coons Jr, [16]; 14. 95-Chris Andrews, [17]; 15. 8-Alex Sewell, [13]; 16. (DNF) 9D-Sean Dodenhoff, [7]; 17. (DNF) 1A-Justin Allgaier, [11]; 18. (DNF) 29-Tim Buckwalter, [14]; 19. (DNF) 89-Tanner Berryhill, [4]; 20. (DNF) 47M-Austin Liggett, [18].

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones, [2]; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell, [3]; 3. 51J-Hunter Schuerenberg, [5]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [12]; 5. 15M-Jason McDougal, [13]; 6. 5X-Tyson Hall, [1]; 7. 18-Tony Bruce Jr., [7]; 8. 54W-Matt Westfall, [8]; 9. 91W-Hayden Williams, [16]; 10. 3S-Brian Shirley, [17]; 11. 2WG-Weston Gorham, [6]; 12. 17Z-Zac Moody, [18]; 13. 3F-Geoff Ensign, [19]; 14. 1P-Terry Nichols, [20]; 15. 2-Ryan Hall, [11]; 16. (DNF) 39-Ryan Bernal, [4]; 17. (DNF) 2D-Matt Sherrell, [9]; 18. (DNF) 19W-Jake Morgan, [14]; 19. (DNF) 73X-Shane Cottle, [15]; 20. (DNF) 19M-Ethan Mitchell, [10].

D-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 25-Jerry Coons Jr., [6]; 2. 95-Chris Andrews, [2]; 3. 47M-Austin Liggett, [7]; 4. 71K-Tanner Carrick, [13]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [19]; 6. 81-Colten Cottle, [3]; 7. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 8. 2G-Steve Buckwalter, [12]; 9. 9P-Tom Harris, [5]; 10. 27J-Jake Bubak, [18]; 11. 51-R.J. Johnson, [17]; 12. 7R-Thomas Meseraull, [11]; 13. 67K-Holley Hollan, [15]; 14. 15D-Andrew Deal, [16]; 15. 14S-Clinton Boyles, [20]; 16. 84M-Alex DeCamp, [14]; 17. 20S-Shon Deskins, [8]; 18. (DNF) 25S-Frank Flud, [9]; 19. (DNF) 16K-Tristan Guardino, [10]; 20. (DNF) 17E-Blake Edwards, [4].

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 91W-Hayden Williams, [6]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley, [2]; 3. 1P-Terry Nichols, [5]; 4. 3F-Geoff Ensign, [3]; 5. 17Z-Zac Moody, [1]; 6. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [9]; 7. 17-Chris Windom, [8]; 8. 05-Brad Loyet, [10]; 9. 2X-Joe Stornetta Jr., [17]; 10. 0B-Billy VanInwegen Jr., [15]; 11. 8R-Anton Hernandez, [11]; 12. 45J-Jack Dover, [18]; 13. 37M-Matt Mitchell, [14]; 14. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [20]; 15. 72K-Sam Johnson, [16]; 16. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [13]; 17. 1K-Brayton Lynch, [19]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [12]; 19. (DNF) 99-Larry Wight, [7]; 20. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer, [4].

E-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 2. 51-R.J. Johnson, [12]; 3. 27J-Jake Bubak, [9]; 4. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [5]; 5. 14S-Clinton Boyles, [20]; 6. 32-Gary Taylor, [18]; 7. F5-Tye Mihocko, [4]; 8. 11J-Justin Melton, [11]; 9. 2T-Kaleb Currie, [6]; 10. 73K-Tyler Edwards, [19]; 11. 41H-Howard Moore, [14]; 12. (DNF) 68-Robby Josett, [17]; 13. (DNF) 2S-Travis Scott, [13]; 14. (DNF) 99W-Korey Weyant, [2]; 15. (DNF) 86C-David Camfield, [3]; 16. (DNF) 10B-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 17. (DNF) 31-Travis Berryhill, [15]; 18. (DNF) 29A-Davey Ray, [10]; 19. (DNF) 5P-Kyle Craker, [8]; 20. (DNF) 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [16].

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 72K-Sam Johnson, [2]; 2. 2X-Joe Stornetta Jr., [3]; 3. 45J-Jack Dover, [5]; 4. 1K-Brayton Lynch, [8]; 5. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [17]; 6. 11P-Laydon Pearson, [7]; 7. 11G-Mike Goodman, [4]; 8. 96-Cody Brewer, [16]; 9. 22B-Troy Betts, [19]; 10. 21H-Ty Hulsey, [14]; 11. 91-Jeff Stasa, [10]; 12. 77U-Chris Urish, [11]; 13. (DNF) 4S-Tyler Seavey, [9]; 14. (DNF) 5R-Ryan Foster, [12]; 15. (DNF) 29M-Joey Moughan, [6]; 16. (DNF) 3W-Brandon Waelti, [13]; 17. (DNF) 77-Cameron Hagin, [1]; 18. (DNF) 74J-Bill Jackson, [15]; 19. (DNF) 21K-Josh Lakatos, [18]; (DNS) 2B-Jason Grady.

F-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 67Z-Kasey Kahne, [4]; 2. 68-Robby Josett, [2]; 3. 32-Gary Taylor, [8]; 4. 73K-Tyler Edwards, [10]; 5. 14S-Clinton Boyles, [19]; 6. 22E-Shane Stewart, [5]; 7. 57A-Austin Schaeffer, [6]; 8. 2W-Wyatt Burks, [3]; 9. 22A-Andy Malpocker, [9]; 10. 22M-Mike Hess, [7]; 11. 4C-Riley Kreisel, [16]; 12. (DNF) 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild, [17]; 13. (DNF) 54-Ray Seach, [1]; 14. (DNF) 81B-Seth Bergman, [12]; 15. (DNF) 14X-Jody Rosenboom, [11]; 16. (DNF) 46-Kenney Johnson, [13]; 17. (DNF) 10V-Landon Hurst, [14]; 18. (DNF) 1L-Landon Simon, [15]; 19. (DNF) 50-Daniel Adler, [18]; 20. (DNF) 75-Bryan Stanfill, [20].

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 96-Cody Brewer, [5]; 2. 74J-Bill Jackson, [1]; 3. 2ND-Jeb Sessums, [10]; 4. 21K-Josh Lakatos, [7]; 5. 22B-Troy Betts, [2]; 6. 17D-Donovan Wise, [11]; 7. 85-Matt Johnson, [8]; 8. 15X-Lance Bennett, [9]; 9. 12-Billy Wease, [14]; 10. 80-Josh Hawkins, [13]; 11. 5F-Danny Frye III, [6]; 12. 73-Dylan Ito, [15]; 13. 37X-Andrew Prather, [16]; 14. 8M-Kade Morton, [12]; 15. 31K-Kyle Beilman, [4]; 16. 9U-Doug McCune, [3].

G-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4C-Riley Kreisel, [1]; 2. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild, [15]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler, [5]; 4. 14S-Clinton Boyles, [10]; 5. 75-Bryan Stanfill, [8]; 6. 51A-Zachary Madrid, [13]; 7. 321-Chad Winfrey, [2]; 8. 67F-Kyle O’Gara, [14]; 9. 7CG-Jimmy Light, [4]; 10. 4W-Warren Johnson, [6]; 11. 15C-Carson Garrett, [16]; 12. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [7]; 13. (DNF) 57B-Chase Jones, [12]; 14. (DNF) 4J-Tim Crawley, [9]; 15. (DNF) 83-Karsyn Elledge, [11]; 16. (DNF) 15W-Jeff Wimmenauer, [3].

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17D-Donovan Wise, [3]; 2. 8M-Kade Morton, [1]; 3. 80-Josh Hawkins, [4]; 4. 12-Billy Wease, [8]; 5. 73-Dylan Ito, [2]; 6. 37X-Andrew Prather, [12]; 7. 19P-Brandon Long, [14]; 8. 7S-Pat Schudy, [13]; 9. 35-Sterling Cling, [6]; 10. 86-Mark Lowrey, [9]; 11. 99R-Brad Bowden, [5]; 12. (DNF) 71X-McKenna Haase, [7]; 13. (DNF) 28M-Ace McCarthy, [15]; 14. (DNF) 74-Luke Hall, [11]; 15. (DNF) 44X-Wesley Smith, [10]; (DNS) 9F-Frankie Guerrini.

H-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Karsyn Elledge, [2]; 2. 57B-Chase Jones, [14]; 3. 51A-Zachary Madrid, [5]; 4. 67F-Kyle O’Gara, [12]; 5. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild, [7]; 6. 15C-Carson Garrett, [3]; 7. 02-Andy Gage, [6]; 8. 21M-Michelle Melton, [8]; 9. 83B-J.B. Gilbert, [9]; 10. 42-Chris Cochran, [15]; 11. 57-Maria Cofer, [11]; 12. 1Z-Chris Roseland, [13]; 13. (DNF) 95T-Brandon (Buddy) Tubbs II, [4]; 14. (DNF) 11C-Chett Gehrke, [10]; 15. (DNF) 88V-Jace VanderWeerd, [1]; (DNS) 20H-Noah Harris.

I-Features: Top 6 advancing to the corresponding H-Feature

I-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 74-Luke Hall, [1]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith, [3]; 3. 7S-Pat Schudy, [2]; 4. 37X-Andrew Prather, [10]; 5. 28M-Ace McCarthy, [12]; 6. 19P-Brandon Long, [6]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker, [11]; 8. 13M-Dennis Gile, [5]; 9. 44-Don Droud Jr., [8]; 10. 51G-Garet Williamson, [13]; 11. 2BX-Brett Becker, [14]; 12. (DNF) 7MF-Chance Morton, [9]; 13. (DNF) 11X-Donovan Peterson, [7]; 14. (DNF) 21R-Stevie Sussex, [4]; (DNS) 2A-Brent Beauchamp; (DNS) 9C-Cale Cozad.

I-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Maria Cofer, [2]; 2. 67F-Kyle O’Gara, [6]; 3. 20H-Noah Harris, [3]; 4. 57B-Chase Jones, [8]; 5. 1Z-Chris Roseland, [1]; 6. 42-Chris Cochran, [9]; 7. 19S-Matt Streeter, [4]; 8. 78X-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [7]; 9. 20D-Chris Dyson, [11]; 10. 23-Bryan Salisbury, [13]; 11. 45K-Kyle Hammer, [12]; 12. (DNF) 3E-Blake Battles, [5]; 13. (DNF) 3T-Taylor Peterson, [10]; (DNS) 1S-A.J. Flick; (DNS) 7AU-Mark Cooper; (DNS) 7J-Shawn Jackson.

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7MF-Chance Morton, [2]; 2. 28M-Ace McCarthy, [4]; 3. 7D-Michelle Decker, [11]; 4. 2BX-Brett Becker, [6]; 5. 51G-Garet Williamson, [10]; 6. 9C-Cale Cozad, [14]; 7. 35L-Cody Ledger, [12]; 8. 11K-Gage Rucker, [1]; 9. 74Z-Zach Merritt, [9]; 10. (DNF) 51M-Slater Helt, [3]; 11. (DNF) 28-Kory Schudy, [5]; 12. (DNF) 91A-Chris Andrews, [8]; 13. (DNF) 14-Harley Hollan, [13]; 14. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield, [7]; (DNS) 22X-Steven Shebester; (DNS) 118-Scott Evans.

J-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 57B-Chase Jones, [7]; 2. 42-Chris Cochran, [6]; 3. 3T-Taylor Peterson, [2]; 4. 20D-Chris Dyson, [4]; 5. 45K-Kyle Hammer, [10]; 6. 23-Bryan Salisbury, [5]; 7. 68S-Logan Scherb, [13]; 8. 24F-Hunter Fischer, [14]; 9. 7RS-Christopher Larson, [9]; 10. 16-Joey Parker, [12]; 11. 103-Broc Hunnell, [11]; 12. 4M-J.J. Ercse, [3]; 13. 09-Timmy Thrash, [1]; 14. 17K-Michael Koontz, [8]; 15. 7-Shannon McQueen, [15]; 16. 55K-Nick Knepper, [16].

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 74Z-Zach Merritt, [1]; 2. 51G-Garet Williamson, [5]; 3. 7D-Michelle Decker, [13]; 4. 35L-Cody Ledger, [12]; 5. 14-Harley Hollan, [16]; 6. 9C-Cale Cozad, [14]; 7. 45L-Carson Short, [4]; 8. 10W-George White, [9]; 9. 14E-Jake Neal, [10]; 10. 7H-Roy Entze II, [6]; 11. 51W-Curtis Jones, [11]; 12. 44D-Evan Turner, [8]; 13. 49X-Justin Fifield, [2]; 14. 7JR-JD Black, [7]; 15. (DNF) 4T-AJ Valim, [15]; 16. (DNF) 45-Roger Crockett, [3].

K-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7RS-Christopher Larson, [1]; 2. 45K-Kyle Hammer, [3]; 3. 103-Broc Hunnell, [2]; 4. 16-Joey Parker, [5]; 5. 68S-Logan Scherb, [9]; 6. 24F-Hunter Fischer, [11]; 7. 22C-Conor Daly, [10]; 8. 35X-Tyler Robbins, [14]; 9. 8B-Colin Deming, [12]; 10. 37-Terry Babb, [15]; 11. 88W-Dustin Weland, [6]; 12. 23L-Lee Lengel, [4]; 13. 9S-Rick Shuman, [7]; 14. 5B-Bobby Brewer, [8]; 15. (DNF) 7CH-Chris (Critter) Malone, [16]; 16. (DNF) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [13].

L-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding K-Feature

L-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51W-Curtis Jones, [7]; 2. 35L-Cody Ledger, [6]; 3. 7D-Michelle Decker, [8]; 4. 9C-Cale Cozad, [1]; 5. 4T-AJ Valim, [10]; 6. 14-Harley Hollan, [11]; 7. 17J-Jeremy Dockery, [5]; 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [13]; 9. (DNF) 2J-J.J. Yeley, [12]; 10. (DNF) 8K-Robert Spino, [4]; 11. (DNF) 21X-Landon Cassill, [9]; 12. (DNF) 15G-Gavin Stout, [2]; 13. (DNF) 98B-Joe Boyles, [3]; 14. (DNF) 20C-Collin Rinehart, [14]; (DNS) 59E-Dex Eaton; (DNS) 87F-Johnny Kent.

L-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 24F-Hunter Fischer, [2]; 2. 8B-Colin Deming, [1]; 3. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, [4]; 4. 35X-Tyler Robbins, [10]; 5. 37-Terry Babb, [12]; 6. 7CH-Chris (Critter) Malone, [9]; 7. 71T-Zac Taylor, [14]; 8. 17F-Devin Camfield, [8]; 9. 46L-L.J. Lombardo, [15]; 10. 49J-Jim Gardner, [11]; 11. 15L-Merril Lamb, [3]; 12. 0-Johnny Murdock, [7]; 13. 10K-Marvin Mitchell, [6]; 14. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield III, [5]; 15. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett, [13]; (DNS) 5V-Jesse Vermillion.

M-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding L-Feature

M-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4T-AJ Valim, [1]; 2. 14-Harley Hollan, [2]; 3. 2J-J.J. Yeley, [9]; 4. 87F-Johnny Kent, [4]; 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [3]; 6. 20C-Collin Rinehart, [5]; 7. 222-A.J. Gilbert, [6]; 8. 99G-Skylar Gee, [8]; 9. 91B-Bret Barney, [11]; 10. 3D-Dustin Gilbert, [12]; 11. (DNF) PE3-Andy Bradley, [7]; 12. (DNF) 00S-Randy Sterling, [13]; 13. (DNF) 17M-Brett Ireland, [14]; 14. (DNF) 14H-AJ Hopkins, [10]; (DNS) 56A-Travis Young; (DNS) 5T-Presley Truedson.

M-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 7CH-Chris (Critter) Malone, [2]; 2. 37-Terry Babb, [10]; 3. 49J-Jim Gardner, [4]; 4. 71T-Zac Taylor, [6]; 5. 98-Ryan Padgett, [11]; 6. 46L-L.J. Lombardo, [9]; 7. 19N-Nick O’Neal, [1]; 8. 41B-Brad Wyatt, [3]; 9. 3JR-Jarrett Soares, [12]; 10. 93M-Scottie McDonald, [14]; 11. 77J-John Klabunde, [8]; 12. 68B-Blain Petersen, [7]; 13. (DNF) 130-Larry Bratti, [5]; 14. (DNF) 75X-Mike Griffiths, [13]; (DNS) 71G-Damion Gardner; (DNS) 23X-Billy Lawhead.

N-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding M-Feature

N-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2J-J.J. Yeley, [8]; 2. 14H-AJ Hopkins, [10]; 3. 91B-Bret Barney, [1]; 4. 3D-Dustin Gilbert, [2]; 5. 00S-Randy Sterling, [3]; 6. 17M-Brett Ireland, [4]; 7. 52K-John Dyson, [6]; 8. 44S-Brian Beebe, [9]; 9. 49F-Taylor Forbes, [11]; 10. 72X-Chris Tarrant, [5]; 11. 84S-Shaun Shapel, [7]; 12. 18K-Mike Mehl, [13]; 13. 88A-Andy Michner, [15]; (DNS) 5S-Jimmy Elledge; (DNS) 926-Morgan Frewaldt; (DNS) 23P-Patrick Lawson.

N-Feature 2 (6 Laps): 1. 46L-L.J. Lombardo, [1]; 2. 37-Terry Babb, [7]; 3. 98-Ryan Padgett, [9]; 4. 3JR-Jarrett Soares, [3]; 5. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [12]; 6. 93M-Scottie McDonald, [2]; 7. 45H-Anthony Pope, [8]; 8. (DNF) 9T-Tyler Shoemaker, [5]; 9. (DNF) 78-Rob Caho Sr., [10]; 10. (DNF) 23M-David Budres, [11]; 11. (DNF) 72-Craig Oakes, [6]; 12. (DNF) 14C-Danny Clark, [4]; (DNS) 87C-Danny Smith; (DNS) 13-Steve Davis; (DNS) 94K-Christopher Polvoorde,***Race went to 10-minute time limit.

O-Features: Top 6 advance to corresponding N-Feature

O-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2J-J.J. Yeley, [6]; 2. 44S-Brian Beebe, [1]; 3. 14H-AJ Hopkins, [8]; 4. 49F-Taylor Forbes, [2]; 5. 23P-Patrick Lawson, [4]; 6. 18K-Mike Mehl, [3]; 7. 1X-Cody Lampe, [7]; 8. 21W-Waylon Weaver, [5]; (DNS) 10T-Brandon Thomas; (DNS) 5J-Jeff Crook; (DNS) 7F-Travis Ashwood; (DNS) 73B-Cole Macedo; (DNS) 23S-Kyle Simon; (DNS) 99J-Brian Jones; (DNS) 8JR-A.J. Johnson.

O-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 45H-Anthony Pope, [1]; 2. 98-Ryan Padgett, [2]; 3. 78-Rob Caho Sr., [4]; 4. 23M-David Budres, [5]; 5. 75X-Mike Griffiths, [3]; (DNS) 20-Tadd Holliman; (DNS) 22-John Heydenreich; (DNS) 27Z-Zane Hendricks; (DNS) 84-Jeremy Campbell; (DNS) 71B-Robert Bell; (DNS) 10J-John Hunt; (DNS) 6-Bill Rose; (DNS) 7HM-Heath Murry; (DNS) 21D-Justin Dickerson; (DNS) 27A-A.J. Burns.

