Pioneer Glen Wood Passes Away at Age 93

Glen Wood was a true pioneer in auto racing.



By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Auto racing pioneer and innovator Glen Wood passed way it was announced on Friday.

Wood formed the iconic Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR team in 1950 with brother Leonard Wood in their tiny, backwoods hometown of Stuart Va.

Over the years such Hall of Fame drivers as David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and Curtis Turner. IndyCar legend A.J. Foyt also drove a stock car for the Wood Brothers.

Wood himself was recently voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“Glen Wood was a good friend and one of my favorite people in NASCAR along with his brother Leonard,” Foyt said. “I never had as much fun down there as I did driving for the Wood Brothers. Their cars were unbelievable to drive. They pioneered the quick pit stops and were part of the reason Jimmy Clark won the Indianapolis 500 because they pitted him. Their team was the kingpin of stock car racing and I felt honored to be driving for them. My thoughts are with Leonard, Eddie and Len and the entire Wood family.”

Wood was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which is located in Charlotte, N.C., in 2012.

The Woods team is credited with making race-winning innovations – especially when it came to operations on pit road on race days.

Both Leonard and Glen Wood have been voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. (Photo courtesy of NASCAR)

“In every way, Glen Wood was an original,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said Friday. “In building the famed Wood Brothers Racing at the very beginnings of our sport, Glen laid a foundation for NASCAR excellence that remains to this day. As both a driver and a team owner, he was, and always will be, the gold standard. But personally, even more significant than his exemplary on-track record, he was a true gentleman and a close confidant to my father, mother and brother. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I send my condolences to the entire Wood family for the loss of a NASCAR giant.”

The team’s cars have collected trophies from the biggest races in North America; including the Daytona 500, which the team won five times, and the Indianapolis 500 when the Wood Brothers crewed the rear-engine Lotus for owner Colin Chapman and driver Jim Clark.

Wood and younger brother Leonard Wood founded their team in 1953 and located it in their hometown of Stuart, Va.