Kurt Busch Joins Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Tuesday that it has hired 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch to drive its No. 1 Camaro in 2019.

Busch, who has driven for Stewart-Haas Racing the past several years, will take the place of Jamie McMurray in the No. 1 car.

“I am tremendously proud to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing and the prestigious group of alumni,” Busch said. “Ganassi’s forward thinking approach is why I have decided to commit all my years of Monster Energy Cup experience to CGR. Let’s win, let’s have fun.”

He has 30 race victories in the series and has won such events such as the Daytona 500 (2017) the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010).

His racing resume highlights also include four victories in the NASCAR Camping World Series, runner-up finish in the NCWTS point standings in his first full-time year of competition in 2000, five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005, 2008) and one start in the Indianapolis 500 (2014).

He also won championships in the 2003 International Race of Champions and the

1999 NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series.

“We have had the good fortune of having a lot of great drivers here at Chip Ganassi Racing across all forms of racing,” team owner Chip Ganassi said, “and Kurt Busch adds to that list of great drivers. He is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Daytona 500 winner and I believe still has a burning desire to win races and compete for a championship. In addition, getting to work with and represent a brand like Monster Energy makes it even that much more exciting.”

Busch began his Cup career at Roush Racing, where he won his championship. He was let go by Roush after being detained by police in Arizona on suspicion of drunken driving and cited for reckless driving in 2005.

He also drove for, Team Penske, Phoenix Racing and Furniture Row Racing.