Little Old ‘Me’ Logano Topples ‘The Big Three’

In the lead-up to Sunday’s season-ending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, driver Joey Logano referred to the four remaining championship contenders as, “The big three and me.”

In the darkness of the South Florida swamps, it was a tear-soaked “me” hoisting the big, silver championship trophy in victory lane at the 1.5-mile oval following the Ford EcoBoost 400.

The season championship was Logano’s first after 363 starts. The Team Penske driver led a race-best 80 laps in getting it. His margin of victory was 1.7 seconds.

“We did it,” he said. “We won the championship. I can’t believe it. I don’t even know what to say.”

The Big Three — as past champions Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were dubbed after piling up 20 victories in 2018 between them — headed out of Homestead with finishes of second, third and fourth, respectively.

In victory lane, the 28-year-old from Middletown, Conn., was asked if he really thought he was the underdog “me”.