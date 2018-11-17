Moffitt Sweeps Up In Homestead

RacinToday.com

Brett Moffitt cashed in big time Friday as he won the NASCAR Camping World Truck race at Homestead Miami Speedway and the series championship.

With the victory, Moffitt beat fellow Championship 4 contenders Noah Gragson (third-place finish), Justin Haley (eighth) and Johnny Sauter (12th) at the South Florida track.

Moffitt, 26, said a lot of credit for his championship goes to his father.

“It’s been a lot of hell and a lot of glory,” he said. “My dad is my rock. He never came from racing, so more so than anything he’s just supported me and my personal life. He’s battled through a lot in his career and he’s the one that gives me the never give up spirit. Seeing what he’s gone through in life and knowing that what he’s saying is true and to keep persevering, it means a lot. As I get older, I respect it more and more. When I was young, I probably took advantage of it, but it means a lot to share these moments with him. I wouldn’t want to do it any other way.”

Scoring a career-high six wins in 2018, Moffitt earned a spot in the Championship 4 following his first full-time truck series season. He punched his ticket to the Playoffs early, winning the second race of the season at Atlanta. From there he continued his winning ways with regular season victories at Iowa, Chicagoland and Michigan. Moffitt’s momentum continued in the Playoffs, where he captured a win at ISM Raceway securing the team’s Championship 4 spot.

Moffitt, 26, finished this season with six wins, and career highs in both top fives (13) and top 10s (13).

Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota gave Hattori Racing Enterprises a crown in only its second full-time season. Last season, the team finished 11th in owner points with driver Ryan Truex.

“It’s unreal,” Moffitt said. “We all know the story by now where we didn’t know if we were going to race the full year. I didn’t know if I was going to have the opportunity to compete for a championship even after we got our first win. Everyone pulled together hard here. Back at Chicago we didn’t know if we were going to make it to the race track and Marcus (Barela) with Fr8Auctions stepped us and got us there. We’ve had many partners like that and iRacing all year long that came in at clutch moments and got us to the race track when we needed to.”

Myatt Snider captured the 2018 Series Rookie of the Year award. Driving for ThorSport Racing, Snider scored three top fives and eight top 10s.

Chevrolet won its ninth Manufacturer Championship, and first since 2012, after a strong season that included 11 victories.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – Ford EcoBoost 200

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Florida

Friday, November 16, 2018

(5) Brett Moffitt (P), Toyota, 134. (1) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134. (3) Noah Gragson (P), Toyota, 134. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134. (13) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134. (22) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134. (8) John Hunter Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 134. (4) Justin Haley (P), Chevrolet, 134. (9) Jesse Little, Ford, 134. (11) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134. (14) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134. (6) Johnny Sauter (P), Chevrolet, 134. (15) Todd Gilliland #, Toyota, 133. (12) Myatt Snider #, Ford, 133. (17) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 133. (7) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 133. (19) Cory Roper, Ford, 133. (21) Jeb Burton(i), Toyota, 132. (23) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 132. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 132. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 132. (31) Justin Fontaine #, Chevrolet, 131. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 130. (10) Chris Windom, Toyota, 130. (29) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 129. (27) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 129. (18) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 124. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 124. (26) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, Engine, 120. (30) Reid Wilson, Chevrolet, Engine, 80. (20) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Suspension, 20. (32) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 11.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.684 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 30 Mins, 13 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.000 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: G. Enfinger 1-33; M. Crafton 34-36; N. Gragson (P) 37-38; M. Crafton 39; B. Moffitt (P) 40-66; N. Gragson (P) 67-98; B. Moffitt (P) 99-101; S. Creed 102; B. Rhodes 103-104; J. Anderson 105; B. Moffitt (P) 106-134.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): B. Moffitt (P) 3 times for 59 laps; N. Gragson (P) 2 times for 34 laps; G. Enfinger 1 time for 33 laps; M. Crafton 2 times for 4 laps; B. Rhodes 1 time for 2 laps; S. Creed 1 time for 1 lap; J. Anderson 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 98,18,16,8,88,24,52,97,41,2

Stage #2 Top Ten: 16,18,98,88,8,52,97,24,2,21