‘Silver Fox’ Pearson Has Passed Away At 83

According to media reports, Hall of Fame driver David Pearson has died at age 83.

The three-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the winner of 105 Cup races, died on Monday the reports say.

Pearson won 105 Cup races, second only to Richard Petty, who was Pearson’s chief rival in the 1960s and ’70s.

Between 1963-77, the two finished first and second in 63 races, with Pearson winning 33 of them.

In 2016, Petty was asked Petty who was the best he ever raced against and Pearson was his response.

“Day in and day out, all different kind of tracks and all different kind of circumstances, he probably had more natural talent than anybody,” Petty said. “He never tried anything hard (made everything look easy). Cale Yarborough would get all intense; Bobby Allison would get all intense. But Pearson would be over there just smoking his cigarettes, saying, “Hey, whatever’s next.” I think our personalities were probably closer than any two drivers back then.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip said,“I am so sad to hear about the passing of my hero and the guy I consider the greatest stock car driver of all time. There was no one like the Silver Fox. RIP, my dear old friend.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose father competed against Pearson, offered his condolences.

“David Pearson was one of the all time greats,” Earnhardt said. “Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track. What a badass. RIP.”

