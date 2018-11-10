NHRA To Run Reduced Pro Stock Schedule Next Season

RacinToday.com
The NHRA Pro Stock category will race a reduced schedule in 2019.
The NHRA announced Saturday that in 2019, the Pro Stock category will pare its schedule down to 18 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.
“We think the new schedule will increase participation by relieving the economic burden and time commitment that comes with 24 events, which will ignite more intense competition. All of that should make for compelling action and drive fan interest,” said Josh Peterson, NHRA vice president of racing administration.
The NHRA Pro Stock class will compete at the following events:
NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Pro Stock Schedule
Feb. 7-10 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Pomona, Calif.
Feb. 22-24 NHRA Arizona Nationals Phoenix
March 14-17 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Gainesville, Fla.
April 5-7 DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Las Vegas
May 17-19 Virginia NHRA Nationals Richmond, Va.
May 30-June 2 Route 66 NHRA Nationals Chicago
June 20-23 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Norwalk, Ohio
July 19-21 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals Denver
July 26-28 NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma, Calif.
Aug. 2-4 NHRA Northwest Nationals Seattle
Aug. 15-18 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd, Minn.
Aug. 28-Sept. 2 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals Indianapolis
NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship
Sept. 12-15 Dodge NHRA Nationals Reading, Pa.
Sept. 27-29 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals St. Louis
Oct. 11-13 NHRA Carolina Nationals Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 17-20 AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Dallas
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 NHRA Nevada Nationals Las Vegas
Nov. 14-17 Auto Club NHRA Finals Pomona, Calif.
