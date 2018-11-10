Harvick Wins Pole In Phoenix

Kevin Harvick won the pole position for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway on Friday.

The pole victory come less than a week after a post-race penalty at Texas cost him an automatic berth in the season-finale Championship 4 which will be held in Homestead, Fla. next weekend.

Harvick, a nine-time Phoenix winner, circled the reconfigured 1-mile track in 25.386 seconds to run the fastest lap in the three-round knockout qualifying session at 139.340 mph to edge fellow Playoff driver Chase Elliott (139.152 mph) for the top starting spot in Round of 8 elimination race.

Harvick lost 40 points and the services of crew chief Rodney Childers and car chief Bob “Cheddar” Smith for the final two races of the season for an infraction involving the placement of the rear spoiler on last Sunday’s race-winning car at TMS.

Harvick enters Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a three-point edge over Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch, with three of four berths in the Championship race still on the line.

“I just deal with the facts,” Harvick said. “I know where we are, I know what our plan is, and we don’t look back.”

Harvick had veteran Tony Gibson on his pit box in lieu of Childers.

“Everyone went smooth,” said Harvick. “I think, as you guys are quickly figuring out, it’s more about people than it is about cars.

“We’ve got a lot of good people and, obviously, a lot of experience with Tony, and those guys did a great job filling roles. You can’t drive a slow car fast, and you can’t beat good people.”

Though Elliott posted his best qualifying effort of the Playoffs so far, he seemed disappointed with his second-place starting position.

“Yeah, unfortunately not good enough,” Elliott said. “The guys brought me a great NAPA Chevy this week and one of these days I’ll figure out how to qualify on a non-plate track, maybe. I had a car to do it today, and I didn’t get it done. So, we’ll go to work on Sunday.”

Playoff drivers Kyle Busch and Joey Logano earned the sixth and ninth spots on the grid, respectively, but four Playoff drivers failed to advance to the final round. Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola, both in must-win situations, will start from the 16th and 18th positions.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – 31st Annual Can-Am 500

ISM Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Friday, November 9, 2018