Moffitt Wins; Truck Series Final Four Filled Out

RacinToday.com

Brett Moffitt clinched his spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 with a victory Friday night at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Moffitt pulled away after a late restart to win his fifth race of the season by .456 seconds over Noah Gragson, who qualified for the Championship 4 on points.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted a caution to come out or not, but in hindsight I did,” Moffitt said. “Where we were sitting we were locked into Homestead mathematically. When that caution came out, I was kind of nervous. I didn’t know what was going to happen. Then when the 18 (Gragson) took the top (lane for the restart), I really didn’t know what the hell was going to happen.

“I was just hoping the 98 (Grant Enfinger) got rolling to where he didn’t stack up the inside, and fortunately he got a good restart, and I dove down to the apron. Our truck was really good running the actual apron through (turns) 1 and 2 all night long. I made a lot of passes there. I stuck it down there and went for it and was able to clear off (Turn) 2 and drive away.”

Toyota drivers Moffitt and Gragson joined GMS Racing teammates Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley in the Championship 4. Sauter had qualified with a win at Martinsville, and Haley earned his spot with a victory at Texas.

###

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – 24th Annual Lucas Oil 150

ISM Raceway

Avondale, Arizona

Friday, November 9, 2018

(5) Brett Moffitt (P), Toyota, 150. (1) Noah Gragson (P), Toyota, 150. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 150. (12) Grant Enfinger (P), Ford, 150. (4) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 150. (15) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 150. (14) Johnny Sauter (P), Chevrolet, 150. (8) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 150. (11) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 150. (16) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 150. (9) Matt Crafton (P), Ford, 150. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150. (19) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 150. (13) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 150. (18) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 150. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 150. (10) Todd Gilliland #, Toyota, 150. (21) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 150. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 150. (24) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 148. (30) D J Kennington, Chevrolet, 148. (17) Myatt Snider #, Ford, 147. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 147. (27) Justin Fontaine #, Chevrolet, 147. (26) Landon Huffman, Chevrolet, 146. (28) Jason White, Chevrolet, 143. (32) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 138. (2) Justin Haley (P), Chevrolet, Oil Leak, 131. (7) John Hunter Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, Suspension, 128. (20) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, Engine, 57. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, Header, 30. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Electrical, 11.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 95.004 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 34 Mins, 44 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.456 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: N. Gragson (P) 1-32;B. Moffitt (P) 33-48;H. Burton 49-94;M. Crafton (P) 95;J. Nemechek(i) 96-126;G. Enfinger (P) 127-135;N. Gragson (P) 136-146;G. Enfinger (P) 147;B. Moffitt (P) 148-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Harrison Burton 1 time for 46 laps; Noah Gragson (P) 2 times for 43 laps; John Hunter Nemechek(i) 1 time for 31 laps; Brett Moffitt (P) 2 times for 19 laps; Grant Enfinger (P) 2 times for 10 laps; Matt Crafton (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 16,18,52,51,8,24,88,21,41,46

Stage #2 Top Ten: 51,88,52,24,41,98,16,18,8,19