Harvick Stripped Of Round Of Four Berth

RacinToday.com

NASCAR came down hard on Kevin Harvick Wednesday as it stripped him of the berth in the Round of 4 that he had secured by winning at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The penalty stemmed for having his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford fail post-race inspection.

The problem was an illegal spoiler. It was deemed to have been altered.

Harvick was docked 40 driver points.

Harvick heads to Phoenix for this weekend’s race on shaky ground as he is now fourth in points and just three points ahead of fifth place for an event which will see the playoffs cut down from eight to four drivers.

One driver – Joey Logano – has secured one the final four berths as a result of his victory at Martinsville a week and a half ago.

Crew chief Rodney Childers and car chief Robert Smith were suspended for the final two races of the season. Childers also was fined $75,000.

Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing, said the team will not appeal the penalties.

Zipadelli said in a statement that the team would not appeal the penalty. Tony Gibson, SHR production manager, will serve as interim crew chief for the No. 4 team and Nick DeFazio will be its interim car chief.

“We work tirelessly across every inch of our race cars to create speed and, unfortunately, NASCAR determined we ventured into an area not accommodated by its rule book,” Zipadelli said in the SHR statement. “We will not appeal the penalty. Instead, we will direct our immediate focus to this weekend’s event in Phoenix and control our destiny on the race track.”

(This story will be updated as details emerge.)