Havick Races To Berth In Championship Round

Kevin Harvick is in the Final Four.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver became the second driver to earn a berth in the four-car Championship Round of the playoffs when he won Sunday’s 500-mile Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

No. 4 Ford, Harvick led a race-best 177 laps in the 337-lap race. It was his eighth win of the season, which is tops in the series.

“Just a really, really fast car,” Harvick said. “For whatever reason, since they repaved this place, it just kind of fits everything that we do.

“We don’t come to count our fingers and thumbs to see how many points we need. We come here to win and we did that today.”

The 2014 champion joins Joey Logano of Team Penske – who won last weekend’s Round of 8 race at Martinsville Speedway – in securing a berth in the season-ending, championship-deciding race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in two weeks.

Penske’s Ryan Blaney finished second while Logano was third Sunday.

Rounding out the top five were non-playoff drivers Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Larson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

The series will move to Phoenix next weekend where the two remaining berths in the championship field will be decided.

To get the victory, Harvick had to overcome a series of late-race restarts, the final one of which came in OT.

The victory was Harvick’s second at TMS with the first coming a year ago.

“This place has been really good to me. I’m glad we got to win again here,” he said.

Below the cutline after Texas are Kurt Busch (-25 point from fourth), Chase Elliott (-39), Aric Almirola (-57) and Bowyer (-73).

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race – 14th Annual AAA Texas 500

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Average Speed of Race Winner: 150.558 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 21 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: .447 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R. Blaney 1-32;K. Harvick (P) 33-131;J. Logano (P) 132-152;A. Bowman 153-155;B. Wallace # 156-157;J. Johnson 158-159;K. Harvick (P) 160-172;J. Logano (P) 173-176;B. Keselowski 177-226;R. Blaney 227;J. Logano (P) 228-253;K. Harvick (P) 254-280;J. Logano (P) 281-283;J. Johnson 284-292;K. Harvick (P) 293-310;R. Blaney 311-317;K. Harvick (P) 318-337.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick (P) 5 times for 177 laps; Joey Logano (P) 4 times for 54 laps; Brad Keselowski 1 time for 50 laps; Ryan Blaney 3 times for 40 laps; Jimmie Johnson 2 times for 11 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 3 laps; Bubba Wallace # 1 time for 2 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,41,20,12,78,22,18,21,9,10

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,12,78,2,22,10,20,41,19,9