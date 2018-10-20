Logano Drives To Pole At Kansas Speedway

RacinToday.com

Joey Logano claimed the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race by laying down a lap in 28.177 seconds (191.646 mph) at Kansas Speedway on Friday evening.

Logano enters the Round of 12 playoffs elimination race with a 39-point cushion over Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski, the first driver below the cut line.

“I’m not much of a play-it-safe guy,” said Logano, who earned his first Busch Pole Award of the season, his second at Kansas and the 20th of his career. “I’m not good at it, for one… This race, I wouldn’t say it’s a wild card. We’ve raced here a lot, and we tend to know how the race is going to play out.

“The plan is to race, like we tend to do. We’ve got a good car, obviously. The car’s got a lot of steam. So it’s a normal race for us. Yes, it’s a cutoff race. Yes, there are points involved. Yes, we’ve got to keep up with that, but it’s just a race. Any time you line up for one of these things, the goal is the same. The goal is to win.”

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick (191.178 mph) qualified second.

Last Friday, the four SHR drivers claimed the top four starting spots at Talladega and ran 1-2-3-4 for most of Sunday’s race.

On Friday, Harvick and Talladega winner Aric Almirola qualified second and third, respectively, but the Team Penske Fords of Ryan Blaney and Keselowski, both of whom face an uphill climb to make the Round of 8, were fourth and fifth.

“Days like today are days that really show us all the hard work that comes from the engine shop, and you saw a lot of the same displayed last week at Talladega from the engines to the oils and the preparation of getting the cars up in the front of the field,” said Harvick, who is locked into the Round of 8 on points. “It’s a good start to the weekend. It gets you good pits stalls and allows you to get everything at the start of the race going and allows you to have a little buffer if your car is not handling right.

“Qualifying days and superspeedway races are a huge credit to the engine shop and the things they do. Our guys do a great job with the cars, qualifying or race trim. It makes it a lot of fun.”

Kyle Larson, 11th in the standings and likely in a must-win situation, suffered a setback even before qualifying began. He hit the outside wall on his second lap in opening practice and was forced to a backup car.

Larson, who is 36-points out of eighth place, was 27th in time trials but must drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race because of the change to the backup.

“Made a mistake,” Larson said. “Got loose and had it corrected and then it was like the second time I corrected, I don’t know if I got it on the splitter or what, but then it didn’t turn and went straight. I just hate that we wrecked the primary car there. I’m sure our back-up car will be fine. We are always pretty good here at Kansas. We should be fine. I have been in a back-up car here before and been really fast. Just dig deep and work hard and see what we can do on Sunday.”

Martin Truex Jr., who currently occupies the final spot inside the Playoff cut line, qualified 12th in his No. 78 Toyota, one spot behind SHR driver Kurt Busch.

