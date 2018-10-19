Harvick Has A Swinging Time In Texas

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

ALLEN, Texas – Kevin Harvick’s winless Playoff season hasn’t affected his determination to win a second NASCAR Cup Series championship, his opinion of racing against Kyle Busch or his golf game.

“There’s never a bad day when you can put a golf club in your hand,” Harvick said Thursday during a promotional visit to the Topgolf facility in this trendy northern suburb of Dallas on behalf of the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. “For me, I’ve grown to like the environment at the golf course. I like the game because it’s challenging. One day you can shoot 80 and the next day you could show up and shoot 100. It’s a game that’s ever-evolving.”

The golfing portion of Harvick’s North Texas stop saw him tee-off against a genuine ringer in Kelli Kuehne, a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas who played on the LPGA Tour for 12 years before retiring in 2010. Keuhne, who was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, split a pair of driving matches against Harvick.

“She actually had to practice to hit bad shots,” said Harvick, an avid golfer who plays to “around” a 16-handicap and has a near-replica of the Par 3, 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in his North Carolina backyard.

Harvick will compete on TMS’ 1.5-mile oval in nearby Fort Worth on Sunday, Nov. 4, during a Round of 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason event. The final makeup for that elimination round will be determined when the checkered flag falls on Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (2 p.m., EDT, on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The defending champion of the AAA Texas 500, Harvick certainly will be in the mix when the series returns to “The Great American Speedway.” Harvick was the first driver to win seven races this season _ two more than his previous season total in 17 years at the Cup level. And with five races remaining, his 25 top-10 and 20 top-five finishes are well within range of his previous personal bests of 28 top-10s and 23 top-fives (2015).

Harvick, of Stewart-Haas Racing, will roll onto Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile layout for Friday’s opening practice atop the point standings while trailing Round of 12 race-winners Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports and SHR teammate Aric Almirola on the Playoff leaderboard. But Harvick holds a 17-point advantage over regular-season champion Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing _ the series’ other seven-race winner this season. Even more important, Harvick is 63-points clear of ninth-place Brad Keselowski of Penske Racing with only the top eight drivers in the standings moving onto the next round.

“Well, If we can blow a 63-point lead, we’ve had a major catastrophe this week, but anything is possible,” Harvick said during an interview alongside TMS President Eddie Gossage and before approximately 100 patrons. “You know, as you look at the Playoffs for us, our guys have done a great job in making and showing up with fast cars and doing everything we need to do. We’ve not been able to close-out the races; we’ve won a bunch of stages and finished first, second or third_ I think seven out of the first 10 stages. Just haven’t been able to get the finishes with all of the circumstances that we have been battling through.”

Indeed, Harvick still is chasing his first Playoff win of 2018. He led 46 laps on the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday but finished 28th, running out of gas during NASCAR Overtime. Harvick led a dominant 286 laps while sweeping the first two stages at Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” the week before but finished sixth after a tire issue put him one lap down during the final stage.

“That’s why we’ve raced hard every lap all year to try and win every stage, win as many races as possible, do everything we can to have that cushion to lean on,” said Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Jimmy John’s/Busch Beer Ford Fusion. “Having Aric win last week was not only great for him but great for the organization. To get all four cars into Victory Lane this year and see the preparation and everything that everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing has put together and put on the racetrack this year is really a lot of fun to be a part of.

“We’ll just keep plugging away and it’s like I tell everybody this time of year _ doesn’t matter if it’s ugly or pretty, just survive and advance _ and that’s what we’re doing.”

On cue, Kansas Speedway historically has been a solid venue for Harvick. His three wins on the intermediate layout tie him with 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson for most all-time. Harvick also has won two of the last four races at Kansas, splitting the total with fellow-Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing. Harvick’s most recent win at Kansas was in May. Additionally, his 614 laps-led this season on 1.5-milers is tops and his three wins are tied for most with Busch _ who along with Truex comprises the “Big Three” of Cup racing.

“I love racing against Kyle Busch,” said Harvick, who outran Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano to win both the season-ending Ford EcoBoost 400 and the 2014 series championship. “I think Kyle is one of the best drivers that is ever going to come through this sport. The things that he does in the car are great but he knows a lot about the car, too. And Martin and those guys have run well over the last few years, so racing with those two teams, we’ve been around each other in the garage a lot. There’s a lot of respect amongst the three teams, but we all want to beat each other. Ultimately that’s why we’re here. We want to win and I feel like that same passion lives in those garage stalls next to us and they like you, but they want to beat you.

“And a lot of times, you do whatever you have to do for your team to go out and do that and that’s what makes it fun. But there’s also a lot of respect there. In the end, we all want to beat each other, but it has been a lot of fun racing with those guys.”

That prompted Gossage to inquire, “So you like Kyle Busch, did I hear you say that?”

“I like racing with Kyle Busch,” said Harvick, 42. “The thing that we’re doing is we’re controlling the things that we can control and that’s preparation of the race car, execution of doing everything that we need to do at the racetrack. You just never know when you’re going to get a flat tire, you never know when you knock the (valve) stem out, or you’re going to have an overtime finish and it turns into a gas mileage race. You know, those are the things that you don’t know and you do the best you can to rebound from those situations.

“Dover we did a great job rebounding with a sixth-place finish and you know, coming back from a lap down and those are the days that you’re going to have. And we’ve had a great season, we’ve been fortunate to win a lot of races and we’ve put ourselves in position to win a lot more. It’s hard to put a whole day together and when you don’t, somebody else will and everything will go their way and that’s what we’ve seen as we’ve gone to the Playoffs. Look at Dover, I think Chase was a sixth-to-eighth-place car, wound up winning the race by not doing anything wrong, putting himself in position and capitalizing on everybody else’s mistakes. That’s the way it goes and I’ve been around this long enough to know that it’s one week at a time. You never know what’s going to happen next, so you just have to adapt to the next week and do the same thing over again.”

Harvick clearly will return to TMS with renewed confidence after snapping an exasperating 0-for-29 winless streak in last November’s AAA Texas 500 Round of 8 Playoff race.

“He didn’t seem very happy, to be honest,” said Gossage, who constantly needled Harvick about his winless Cup results in Cowtown. “I thought he’d get out of the car and want to chest bump with me or something, which would be great television. But he just kind of, you know, I think he’s won too many races. Regardless, he just got tired of hearing, ‘Hey you know we do open Victory Lane on Sundays, too.’ I was glad to see him win. I was very proud of him and it was the day we did the bobblehead (unveil) of Kevin Harvick as well.

“Here’s the amazing thing as I look at Kevin this year. Go back to Daytona. That was another lifetime ago. That was so long ago and then go on to Vegas and Atlanta and whatnot and Kevin was fast back then. And usually when you see someone fast at the beginning of the season, as the season goes on, other teams tend to catch up. And that hasn’t really happened this year _ they’ve caught up some, but you’re still fast and that’s hard to maintain that from the start all the way to the finish.”

Statistically, since the 2014 AAA Texas 500, Harvick has reeled off eight consecutive top-10 finishes, including all but two among the top six. That run is highlighted by last year’s win and three runnerup results, including as recently as April’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 when he placed second to Kyle Busch.

In 31 career starts in Fort Worth, Harvick is tied for second all-time among Cup drivers with 19 top-10 finishes and tied for fourth in the Speedway’s history book for top-five finishes with nine.

That AAA Texas 500 win last November allowed Harvick to punch an automatic ticket into the Championship 4, and the race likely will prove pivotal again next month. “I think our chances to win are good,” Harvick said. “This (TMS) has been a really good racetrack for us on the old style, and since the repave (in 2017) it’s been good as well. As we came here the first part of the season to the spring race, we led a bunch of laps, ran up-front, did everything we needed to do to win, and in the end didn’t. We wound up finishing second, so our goal is to win.”